Safe Bulkers Management and Safety Management Overseas Sign with OTG

l-r Apostolos Poulovassilis, Director (Greece) at OTG shakes hands with Dr Loukas Barmparis, President of Safe Bulkers Inc.

[By: Ocean Technologies Group]

During Maritime Cyprus 2022, maritime learning and operational technology company, Ocean Technologies Group (OTG), signed a new cooperation agreement with Safe Bulkers Management Ltd. and Safety Management Overseas S.A, the managers of Safe Bulkers Inc., with the aim of helping their pool of seafarers to focus on their learning and assessment needs.



Safe Bulkers is a leading international provider of marine dry-bulk transportation services and it will implement the Ocean Learning Platform (OLP) initially on a pilot basis and then gradually introduce it to the entire fleet.



The OLP will provide a wider range of interactive maritime learning solutions, as well as introducing new tools for competence management and crew assessment. The system will build and schedule Safe Bulkers' Managers seafarer training matrices and provide advanced digital performance appraisals and reporting tools which will assist in evaluating results, identify specific needs, aim for continuous improvement and, at the same time, fully address all industry and customers' requirements.



OTG's "Ocean Learning Platform” will power the company’s learning and assessment requirements giving Safe Bulkers access to OTG’s Seagull, Videotel, Marlins and MTS training brands.



Safe Bulkers believe that this transition will represent a significant improvement in their operations with seafarer training information and data flowing seamlessly, easily integrating with their platforms and enhancing their digitalisation strategy even further.



"We are excited to strengthen the partnership between Ocean Technologies Group and Safe Bulkers and look forward to fully integrating their system to our crew training operations,” stated Dr Loukas Barmparis, President of Safe Bulkers Inc.



"We’re delighted that Safe Bulkers has decided to implement the OTG platform. We believe that our platform provides the broadest and most comprehensive range of maritime specific digital learning and assessment solutions available today and which will equip their seafarers with the knowledge and resources they need to comply with increasing industry and ESG expectations. We look forward to building and enhancing our cooperation with Safe Bulkers,” said Apostolos Poulovassilis, Director at OTG.

