SAFE Boats Wins AWB Manufacturer of the Year

[By: SAFE Boats]

Bremerton, WA - SAFE Boats International received well-earned recognition as Manufacturer of the Year from the Association of Washington Business (AWB) at their annual Evening of Excellence award gala held at the Tacoma Convention Center on November 17, 2022.

AWB bestows this premier award in recognition of a Washington state manufacturer that has a commitment to business excellence, has found creative solutions to challenges that raise or enhance the industry standard, as well as involvement in state and/or local public policy issues that affect manufacturers.

SAFE Boats persevered through the past year in the face of a global pandemic affecting nearly every aspect of manufacturing and overcame these obstacles having several noteworthy achievements along the way. These included receiving the company's largest single contract award of $119 million to build Mark VI Patrol Boats for Ukraine, achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification in our Bremerton Manufacturing and Customer Support Facilities, and reactivating our Tacoma Large Craft Production Facility.

“After enduring a year of significant challenges, the recognition received by our peers in manufacturing is a direct testament to the tenacity and dedication of our SAFE Boats Team. Every day, our Team Members come to work with one objective in mind: to build the most capable platforms for professional mariners worldwide. This award, while an incredible honor, is the biproduct of what we do every day and I couldn’t be happier being on this amazing team of professionals”, said Richard Schwarz, CEO.

Amidst all of these challenges, SAFE Boats is closing out 2022 on positive footing, with a near-record backlog and a strong outlook for the future of the company.

