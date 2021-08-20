SAAM Again Chooses SANMAR for Panama

SAAM PALENQUE, Photo courtesy of Sanmar

[By: Sanmar]

Sanmar has delivered the third tug to SAAM Towage from its successful RAmparts 2400SX design of compact tugboats. Named SAAM PALENQUE by its new owners, she will work in Panama where SAAM Towage is the largest supplier of towage services, with operations at all ports on both the Atlantic and Pacific coasts.

Based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, SAAM PALENQUE previously worked at Izmir in Turkey as part of Sanmar’s own fleet.

SAAM PALENQUE is a sister vessel to ALBATROS, a RAmparts 2400SX design tug delivered to SAAM Towage earlier this year following the expansion of its services into Peru. SAAM Towage also operates the Sanmar-built RAmparts 2400SX tug SAAM VALPARAISO in Panama, which was delivered in 2020.

Measuring 24.4m x 11.25m x 5.6m and powered by two Caterpillar 3516C main engines, each achieving 2,100kW at 1,600 rev/min, the technologically-advanced SAAM PALENQUE can achieve an impressive 72 tonnes of bollard pull and has a top speed of 12.5 knots.

The FiFi 1 classified tug’s fire-fighting pump is driven through clutched flexible coupling in front of the port side main engine and has a capacity of 2,700 m3/hour. Tank capacities include 72,400ltrs of fuel oil and 10,800ltrs of fresh water.

Accommodation meets MLC standards and is for up to six crew, with the captain and chief engineer’s cabins above deck along with a mess/lounge and galley and WC with shower. Below deck there are two double cabins, a WC with shower, and laundry. All accommodation space is heated, vented and air-conditioned.

Special care has been taken to resilient mount all engines and essential equipment including hydraulic pipes to minimise noise and maximise crew comfort.

Acclaimed for their manoeuvring ability, sea-keeping and stability performance, the multi-tasking RAmparts 2400SX design tugs from Sanmar are designed for maximum efficiency in the performance of ship-handling duties for sea going ships.

SAAM Towage Technical Director, Pablo Caceres, said: “At SAAM Towage, we are very proud and satisfied with the introduction of this high quality, effectively-designed and well-equipped tugboat that perfectly suits the expectations of our relevant clients in our Panama operations. We will dedicate SAAM PALENQUE to our operations at the AES LNG Terminal (Costa Norte), the TELFER Tanks Fuel Oil Terminal and the PPC Cristobal Container Terminal where we expect to continue providing SAAM Towage’s high standards in service. The SAAM PALENQUE will certainly fulfil our goals.”

Ruchan Civgin, Commercial Director of Sanmar, said: “At Sanmar we like to build long-term relationships with our clients and I am delighted that SAAM Towage has once again turned to us to provide the state-of-the-art and cost-effective tugboats it needs. Our RAmparts 2400SX design tugs are an extremely popular choice, combining the benefits of the manoeuvrability of a compact design with the power and strength associated with a larger tug. We have had a lot of interest in them from operators around the world.”



