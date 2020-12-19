RWE Chooses Van Oord for Supplies at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Offshore Installation vessel Aeolus - Van Oord By The Maritime Executive 12-14-2020 04:18:19

Van Oord has been selected by RWE as the preferred supplier for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the monopile foundations and array cables for Sofia Offshore Wind Farm, one of the world’s largest offshore wind projects.

The 1.4 GW Sofia is sited on Dogger Bank in the central North Sea 195 kilometres from the North East coast, where Van Oord, through its UK branch MPI Offshore, will create a logistics hub to deliver the comprehensive scope of work. Van Oord will deploy its offshore installation vessel Aeolus to install the 100 extended monopile foundations without transition pieces, while the 350 kilometres of array cables will be installed by cable-laying vessel Nexus. Van Oord will sub-contract the fabrication of the foundations and array cables.

Sven Utermöhlen, Chief Operating Officer Wind Offshore Global of RWE Renewables said: ‘On Dogger Bank, we are realising one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms. Van Oord is a well-known partner to us, with Sofia the fifth and largest UK offshore wind farm that we have worked on together. This gives us a wealth of experience to draw on as we progress the project through its construction phase. Sofia is a flagship for RWE Renewables in terms of technology and innovation, and for the UK through regional supply chain opportunities and as a major contributor to the nation’s net zero ambitions.’

Van Oord worked closely with RWE on the construction of the Rampion, Humber Gateway, Robin Rigg and London Array offshore wind farms. Sofia presents the opportunity to further develop UK supply chain relationships, evolve construction techniques, and optimise the design of the foundations, which will be supporting some of the largest turbines currently on the market.

Pieter van Oord, CEO of Van Oord said: ‘We are extremely proud to be working together with RWE Renewables as the EPCI contractor for the permanent works of the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm. By contributing to the realisation of one of world’s largest offshore wind farms, Van Oord is again at the forefront of projects that contribute to the transition to renewable energy. Sofia will make a major contribution to the UK’s climate goals. The project will be executed by MPI Offshore from our Stokesley office in Teesside and will deliver excellent opportunities for the local supply chain and labour market and to support the industry’s UK Sector Deal ambitions’.

Onshore construction will get underway at Sofia’s converter station site in Teesside early next year. Work on the foundation and array package is set to begin after the project’s financial investment decision in Q1 2021, with installation scheduled for 2024.

