Rutter Inc. Joins Wärtsilä and Seaspan on Canadian Icebreaker Project

[By Rutter Inc.]

Rutter Inc., a leading provider of advanced radar solutions, is proud to announce a collaboration with Wärtsilä, a global leader in smart technologies, and Seaspan Shipyards, a leading shipbuilder, to deliver the cutting-edge sigma S6 Oil Spill Detection and Ice Navigator™ systems for a new icebreaker being built in British Columbia, Canada, as part of the Canadian Coast Guard Polar Icebreaker Program.

The collaboration between Rutter Inc., Wärtsilä, and Seaspan underscores a shared commitment to innovation, safety, and environmental protection in polar regions. By combining Rutter Inc.’s expertise in radar-based technologies, Wärtsilä’s marine technology, and Seaspan’s vessel construction expertise, the companies aim to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to the unique challenges of the high Arctic environment.

Rutter’s sigma S6 Oil Spill Detection System leverages cutting-edge sensor technology and real-time data analysis, empowering operators to swiftly identify and address potential oil spill incidents, safeguarding sensitive ecosystems and wildlife habitats.

In addition, the sigma S6 Ice Navigator™ system, developed by Rutter Inc., will equip the new icebreakers with enhanced ice detection, tracking, and analysis capabilities. This innovative solution will enable operators to navigate more safely through ice-infested waters, optimize routes, and mitigate risks associated with ice navigation.

“We are thrilled to work with Wärtsilä and Seaspan to deliver state-of-the-art solutions for the new icebreakers,” said Fraser Edison, President of Rutter Inc. “By combining our respective strengths and expertise, we aim to set a new standard for safety, efficiency, and environmental stewardship in polar operations. Together, we are committed to supporting Canada in keeping its northern and Arctic residents safe, secure, and well-defended.”

The efforts of Rutter Inc., Wärtsilä, and Seaspan represent a significant milestone in the advancement of maritime technology and environmental sustainability. As the Polar Icebreaker Program progresses, the group remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that empower operators, protect the environment, and promote responsible maritime operations in polar regions.