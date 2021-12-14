Royal IHC Appoints Experienced Maritime Professional as New CEO

[By: Royal IHC]

Jan Pieter Klaver will start as CEO of Royal IHC on 1 January 2022. He thus takes over from Gerben Eggink, who fulfilled the role of CEO on an interim basis for more than a year and a half. With the appointment of Jan Pieter Klaver, Royal IHC is bringing in an experienced CEO from the maritime sector. Together with Paul van der Harten (CFO) and Kees van der Snel (COO), they form the three member Executive Board.

After his training as a civil engineer at the Technical University of Delft, Jan Pieter started at Heerema. During his more than 25 year career at Heerema, he fulfilled various (management) roles, including manager of the Heerema shipyard in Vlissingen. After being CEO of Heerema Fabrication Group for a number of years, he became CEO of Heerema Marine Contractors in 2009. In 2017, he made the move to Kenz Figee, where until recently he was CEO.

“My knowledge and experience in the market will come in handy to further shape the future of Royal IHC” says Jan Pieter Klaver. “Gerben has established a strong foundation on which I will continue to build. I look forward to helping Royal IHC to lead the way in making the maritime industry more sustainable and efficient, together with all employees. With all the qualities that this wonderful company has in-house, I have full confidence in it!”

Menno Snel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal IHC: “With Jan Pieter, Royal IHC will have a strong and experienced CEO, who can continue to build a healthy future for Royal IHC. We wish Jan Pieter every success in his new role. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to sincerely thank Gerben for his great contribution and commitment. We are grateful to him for what he has achieved, and deeply appreciate the way he has done it: with great respect for the people at Royal IHC.”



