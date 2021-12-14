196
Royal IHC Appoints Experienced Maritime Professional as New CEO

Jan Pieter Klaver will start as CEO of Royal IHC on 1 January 2022. He thus takes over from Gerben  Eggink, who fulfilled the role of CEO on an interim basis for more than a year and a half. With the  appointment of Jan Pieter Klaver, Royal IHC is bringing in an experienced CEO from the maritime  sector. Together with Paul van der Harten (CFO) and Kees van der Snel (COO), they form the three member Executive Board.  

After his training as a civil engineer at the Technical University of Delft, Jan Pieter started at  Heerema. During his more than 25 year career at Heerema, he fulfilled various (management) roles,  including manager of the Heerema shipyard in Vlissingen. After being CEO of Heerema Fabrication  Group for a number of years, he became CEO of Heerema Marine Contractors in 2009. In 2017, he  made the move to Kenz Figee, where until recently he was CEO.  

“My knowledge and experience in the market will come in handy to further shape the future of Royal  IHC” says Jan Pieter Klaver. “Gerben has established a strong foundation on which I will continue to  build. I look forward to helping Royal IHC to lead the way in making the maritime industry more  sustainable and efficient, together with all employees. With all the qualities that this wonderful  company has in-house, I have full confidence in it!”  

Menno Snel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal IHC: “With Jan Pieter, Royal IHC will have a  strong and experienced CEO, who can continue to build a healthy future for Royal IHC. We wish Jan  Pieter every success in his new role. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to sincerely  thank Gerben for his great contribution and commitment. We are grateful to him for what he has  achieved, and deeply appreciate the way he has done it: with great respect for the people at Royal  IHC.” 
 

