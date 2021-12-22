Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas to Homeport at Port Canaveral

Artist rendering of the pool deck on board the Wonder of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean International)

[By: Royal Caribbean]

Royal Caribbean International has announced its new, highly anticipated ship, Wonder of the Seas, will homeport at Port Canaveral beginning November 2022. Set to become the largest cruise ship in the world when it debuts in March 2022, Wonder will sail 7-night itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean. Destination highlights include Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and San Juan, Puerto Rico; and each cruise will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in The Bahamas that features thrill and chill – from the tallest waterslide in North America to The Bahamas’ first floating cabanas.

“We’re very proud to have Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas homeport here, and we look forward to welcoming her next fall,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “This is terrific news for our entire Port community and another endorsement of our commitment to excellence in providing a world-class experience for our cruise guests.”

Wonder will be the fifth of Royal Caribbean’s revolutionary Oasis Class cruise ships and the fourth to call Port Canaveral home.

Wonder features eight neighborhoods – an Oasis Class first – and a lineup of new adventures, including the new Suite Neighborhood; The Vue, a cantilevered pool bar; and Wonder Playscape, an interactive, open-air kids’ play area with awe-inspiring views. Returning favorites include The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; Central Park, the neighborhood filled with thousands of real plants; and a Caribbean-inspired pool deck that features live music, The Lime & Coconut pool bar, and more.

Additional experiences in store include dedicated kids and teens spaces at Adventure Ocean, Social100 and The Patio; the FlowRider surf simulator, twin rock-climbing walls, and a 10-deck-high zip line. The Boardwalk neighborhood returns with its handmade carousel, as does Central Park with fine dining options and live music in the evenings.

Royal Caribbean’s newest ship will measure 1,188 feet long, 217 feet wide and features 18 decks and 2,867 staterooms.

Wonder is in the final stages of construction in partnership with Chantiers de l’Atlantique, one of the world’s largest shipyards and located in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.