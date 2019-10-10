Rosa García Appointed to SENER's Board of Directors

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-10 21:29:57

The SENER engineering and technology group has appointed Rosa García as a member of its Board of Directors. As an independent Director, she undertakes to contribute her knowledge in defining and monitoring the Group's strategy, as well as applying her training in corporate governance and providing value to shareholders and stakeholders.

With over three decades of combined international experience in the Information Technology, Energy, Infrastructure and Industry sectors, the executive shared her satisfaction with this appointment, stating: "For me it is a great honour that SENER, a benchmark Spanish private company in the generation of advanced engineering solutions, has selected me to be a member of its Board of Directors. I share in SENER's values and in its way of doing things."

Rosa García, who holds a degree in Mathematics from Universidad Autónoma de Madrid (Spain), has spent most of her career at Microsoft, where she held the positions of Executive President of Microsoft Iberica and Vice-president of the Consumer division for Europe, among others. Later, she would be appointed by Siemens as Executive President in Spain.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.