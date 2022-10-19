Rolls-Royce Provides Long Term Service for Powering Royal Navy Vessels

[By: Rolls-Royce]

Rolls-Royce provides long term service for all mtu generator sets powering Royal Navy vessels

Agreement covers preventive and corrective maintenance for 5 years with option for 2 more years

More than 90 mtu engines in five different types of vessels included

Exchange of engine data to enable optimized operations

Rolls-Royce will provide long term service support for all mtu generator sets powering Britain’s Royal Navy fleet. Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems and the UK Ministry of Defence, Defence Equipment & Support organisation, signed a contract covering the preventive and corrective maintenance of more than 90 mtu engines for the next five years. The contract, which is the first of its kind for Power Systems, includes an option to extend for a further two years.

It covers mtu generator sets of Series 183, 396 and 4000 fitted or to be fitted into a wide range of surface vessels and submarines, including Daring Class (Type 45) destroyers, Duke Class (Type 23) and City Class (Type 26) frigates, Hunt Class mine hunters and Astute Class submarines. Rolls-Royce will provide maintenance and repair support both on and off the vessels, provide spare parts, assist with diagnostics and commissioning, and will also deliver design solutions for the modification and improvement of components if necessary. The contract includes the sharing of engine data between the Royal Navy and Rolls-Royce. Based on its advanced digital analysis of this data, Rolls-Royce will be able to suggest through-life efficiency improvements and deliver cost savings by optimizing deployment and maintenance of the vessels.

Cdr Michael Thomson, Marine Diesel Equipment Group leader, at Defence Equipment and Support, said: “It is our duty to deliver the optimum level of equipment availability to the Royal Navy to enable our forces to fulfil their important missions at all times. We are delighted to have placed this support contract with Rolls-Royce which will capitalise on the use of data analysis to continually improve availability and support efficiencies for our fleet of mtu engines.”

Knut Müller, Vice President Global Governmental at Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems, said: “This remarkable agreement gives a new dimension to our long-lasting and proven relationship with the UK MoD and establishes Rolls-Royce Power Systems as a complete solutions provider for the Royal Navy. We are proud that the Royal Navy now also puts trust in our maintenance and service capabilities, after having invested in mtu propulsion solutions for many years. With our maintenance know-how and growing digital skills we will help the Royal Navy optimize the operation of their vessels, ensuring highest availability at lower costs. The agreement may also serve as a model for other Rolls-Royce customers who are interested in optimizing the service and maintenance of their fleets powered by mtu engines.”

Rolls-Royce has been a close partner of the Royal Navy for decades, with power and propulsion solutions from both the Rolls-Royce and mtu brands. Several vessel types of the Royal Navy combine Rolls-Royce and mtu brand products as a complete solution. Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems is transforming from an engine manufacturer to a provider of integrated sustainable solutions. Part of this approach is setting up a comprehensive mtu NautIQ portfolio of ship automation solutions. It includes the Equipment Health Management System mtu NautIQ Foresight which enables preventive maintenance and was recently ordered for the new F126 frigates of the German Navy. This system could become relevant for the Royal Navy as part of the growing cooperation with Rolls-Royce.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.