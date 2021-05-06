Rolls-Royce Launches First mtu Marine Summit

By The Maritime Executive 05-06-2021 01:51:26

What role can shipping play in preventing further global warming? How can we protect the environment and also run profitable businesses? What will be the major drivers, market trends and solutions in the future of the maritime industry? These questions and more will be discussed at the first virtual mtu Marine Summit, 18-20 May.

During the event, entitled ‘dive into a world of solutions’, marine professionals shall point the way forward on how to reduce greenhouses gases in shipping in a sustainable way without compromising performance or reliability. Attendees include experts from Svitzer A/S, Damen Shipyard, FRS Group, SCHOTTEL & Fairplay Towage Group, Sea Machines Robotics Inc, Robert Allen, Rederij Doeksen, the Water Emergency Transportation Authority of San Francisco (WETA), the Foss Maritime Company and Duisburger Hafen AG (Duisburg Port).

In 11 practice-oriented sessions, as well as in an interactive exhibition space, chatrooms, and networking lounge, they will discuss and exchange views with other conference attendees. The keynote speech will be given by Prof. Hans-Otto Pörtner, member of the World Climate Council and marine biologist at the Alfred Wegener Institute.

Coming together to discuss green shipping solutions

“To find the best propulsion concepts for a climate-neutral future, there has to be an interplay between shipyards, operators, ship designers and ship owners,” explained Denise Kurtulus, Vice President Global Marine at Rolls-Royce Power Systems. She added, “I invite everyone to join us at this virtual symposium to discuss sustainable shipping solutions – from planning and design to construction and daily operations.”

For more information and to register for this free event, visit: https://mtuvirtualcms.kenes.com/

