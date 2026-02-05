Roll Group Ordered Two Heavy-Duty Deck Barges for Its Expanding Fleet

[By: Roll Group]

Roll Group has announced the purchase of two new barges in Indonesia as part of the company’s ongoing fleet expansion. Built to DNV classification standards, the new barges will enhance Roll Group’s ability to deliver integrated, engineered transport solutions for complex energy and infrastructure developments in the region.

The barges are being constructed at a well-established shipyard in Indonesia, and will operate under the Indonesian flag, but can be employed around the globe. Each barge measures 280 feet (85.2 metres) in length, with a beam of 90 feet (27.4 metres), a depth of 20 feet (6.1 metres), and a design draft of 4.8 metres. With a deadweight capacity of approximately 9,350 metric tonnes and a flat deck capable of handling up to 20 tonnes per square metre, the barges combine strength, flexibility, and efficiency.

The ballastable design enables optimal performance in shallow water conditions, making the barges particularly suited for the transportation of heavy modules and oversized project cargo. Construction is progressing toward scheduled completion at the end of 2026, aligning with Roll Group’s operational requirements.

Once completed, the new barges will join Roll Group’s existing fleet. The additions will further strengthen Roll Group’s ability to deliver reliable and cost-effective logistics across the globe, particularly in Asia and the Middle East, where the company has several firmly established projects. This investment underlines Roll Group’s commitment to expanding its service offering and ensuring consistent availability of high-quality assets to meet growing client demand.

The commissioning of these new DNV-classed barges, constructed in Indonesia, reflects Roll Group’s continued investment in Indonesia as well as in its fleet, and its dedication to providing safe, innovative, and sustainable heavy transport solutions. With the global expansion of its capabilities, Roll Group reinforces its position as a trusted partner for engineered logistics, combining expertise, efficiency, and operational excellence.