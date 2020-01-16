Rivertrace Scrubber Washwater Monitor Wins DNV GL Certification

01-16-2020

Following extensive system testing and review, market leading developers of smart water quality monitoring technology Rivertrace Limited have received a statement of compliance from DNV GL for their Exhaust Scrubber Washwater Monitor - SMART ESM.



Any washwater used by wet scrubber systems to remove pollutants from exhaust gas must be monitored to ensure it meets IMO regulations for water quality parameters prior to discharge to the ocean.



Rivertrace’s SMART ESM, already onboard several vessels, is a washwater monitor that measures and records the regulated water quality parameters PAH, Turbidity, Temperature and pH, on open-loop, closed-loop and hybrid scrubber systems. The system enables ship operators to monitor washwater water quality parameters in real time at both the inlet and outlet, supporting continuous compliance within IMO washwater discharge limits.





The newly received DNV GL statement of compliance for SMART ESM certifies that the monitoring system operates with an acceptable accuracy for the measurement of PAH, turbidity, pH and temperature within the ranges required by MEPC 259(68). Therefore, providing further assurance to scrubber manufacturers and the wider industry that the SMART ESM is a reliable, robust and provides accurate monitoring of washwater while a scrubber is in operation. The certification also gives the wider public assurance that ships operating scrubbers are monitoring their washwater in line with regulatory limits, ensuring that washwater constituents discharged to the ocean are within strict regulatory limits as to not damage the marine environment.



Mike Coomber, Managing Director at Rivertrace Limited says: “We welcome this latest stamp of approval from DNV GL for our SMART ESM technology. It further demonstrates our commitment to providing reputable equipment for washwater monitoring that ship operators can use in their quest for clean shipping. Rivertrace’s long history in the market and expertise in Oil in Water Quality Monitoring means that our customers can rest assured that our technology is well certified, fit for purpose and will provide ultimate monitoring accuracy.”

