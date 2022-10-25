RINA Joins the International Windship Association

[By: International Windship Association]

Hamburg, 25 October 2022 – Classification society, RINA has officially become an associate member of the International Windship Association (IWSA) with the intention of actively participating in the development and visualisation of the capabilities of wind, and wind- assisted propulsion.

IWSA is a not-for-profit, member-driven organization that facilitates and promotes wind propulsion for commercial shipping worldwide. It achieves this through bringing together all parties involved in the development of a wind-ship sector to shape industry and government attitudes and policies.

Gavin Allwright, IWSA Secretary General, states: “We are delighted to welcome RINA to the association, especially at this time where interest is surging and RINA’s expertise as a classification society is a valuable addition to our global network. We look forward to working together to build a wind-powered fleet of the future.”

With more than 100 ships and yachts currently equipped with wind-propulsion solutions across maritime sectors in class, RINA is already deeply involved in the revival of wind propulsion world-wide.

Kai Reichelt, Business Development Manager for testing at RINA Germany, says: “This cooperation is very important for RINA, since alternative propulsion concepts are becoming viable and effective. Presently, wind is one of the most interesting solution in the mix of possibilities for the decarbonization of the maritime industry”.

“The focus area for wind propulsion should not be limited to the yachting sector but also be highly beneficial for merchant ships. Looking at the many existing members of IWSA, particularly the manufacturers of equipment such as kite’s, rotors, wings and sails and ship designers, it is fitting for RINA to join this leading group of future developments” he concludes.



