RINA & HPC “Promoting Green Ports & Connectivity in Caspian Region" Project

RINA, a global consulting engineering, inspection and certification group, and HPC Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC), a leading consultancy for ports, terminals and hinterland logistics with a strong track record in sustainable digitalisation and intermodal rail operations, have been awarded a five-year contract for Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) project “Promoting Green Ports and Connectivity in the Caspian Sea Region”.

The Office of the Co?ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) launched the green ports project to help a select number of ports in the Caspian and Black Sea – Baku in Azerbaijan, Aktau and Kuryk in Kazakhstan, Turkmenbashi in Turkmenistan, and Batumi in Georgia – manage rising transit demand while enhancing sustainability. The project aims to reduce the environmental footprint of transportation by adopting renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, digital innovation, and connectivity technologies, and advancing climate action. It also includes a specific gender?equality component, recognising that women’s empowerment in ports is a niche yet transformative field.

A comprehensive framework for sustainable port development

Phase III builds on the outcomes of previous stages and introduces a five-pillar framework covering renewable energy integration, climate resilience, digital monitoring systems, gender equality, and training – reinforced by regional co-operation. Over the five-year programme, RINA and HPC will support the OSCE in providing each port with tailored analyses and action plans to advance low-carbon operations and environmental monitoring, alongside technical specifications for pilot investments and institutional strengthening measures.

Key workstreams include feasibility studies for renewable energy and climate adaptation, the design of environmental monitoring and digital systems, the implementation of gender-responsive policies, and a training programme combining online courses with a study visit to leading European ports. By coordinating these efforts across multiple countries, the project fosters cooperation between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Georgia, helping to align national port strategies and strengthen resilience across the Middle Corridor.



Partner perspectives

OSCE representative Giulia Manconi – “The OSCE is committed to advancing sustainability, connectivity, and security in the Caspian region and beyond. With this new phase, we are helping five key ports in securing the long-term sustainability, operability, and resilience of trade and transport connectivity between Central Asia and Europe, including by implementing tangible renewable-energy and climate-resilient solutions while advancing digital innovation and inclusion. Partnering with RINA and HPC facilitates cross-regional knowledge sharing, and helps us bring leading technical expertise and best international practices in support of sustainable connectivity.”

Cristina Migliaro, Head of Advisory & Consulting Engineering Project Management at RINA – “Supporting the OSCE’s Green Ports initiative is an opportunity to translate our engineering, certification, and sustainability expertise into tangible impact. By combining technical innovation with our experience in energy transition projects, we aim to help Caspian and Black Sea ports strengthen their environmental performance and prepare for the next generation of green maritime infrastructure.”

Frank Busse, Partner and Vice President Europe at HPC – “For HPC, this collaboration is about empowering local port authorities and stakeholders to make informed and sustainable decisions. Our focus is on practical digital and operational improvements that create real value for the ports and the people who depend on them. Working closely with RINA and the OSCE, we aim to translate global expertise into local impact across the Middle Corridor.”

Long-term impact and regional cooperation

By the end of the project, the ports will have access to climate and energy-transition roadmaps, technical blueprints for pilot projects, and enhanced institutional capacity to implement sustainable port management practices. The project will also establish a cross-country cooperation platform among the participating ports to maintain the exchange of knowledge and ensure that green and digital transformation remains a shared regional goal.