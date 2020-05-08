RightShip Appoints New Head of APAC

Sau Weng By The Maritime Executive 05-07-2020 04:51:31

RightShip, the world’s leading maritime risk management and environmental assessment organisation, has today announced the appointment of Sau Weng Tang as its new Head of Asia-Pacific (APAC) operations. This development demonstrates the organisation’s commitment to building closer relationships with customers and other important shipping partners in the maritime industry’s fastest growing region.

Sau Weng, who will be based in Singapore, joins RightShip from his previous role as Managing Director of the Liberian Flag Registry, a position he has held since January 2018.

Sau Weng’s 25-year long maritime career has seen him hold a wide variety of technical, leadership and consultancy roles in the APAC region. His previous posts include a Director role at Marsh and Willis Insurance Brokers, where he was responsible for its marine practice in the APAC region. A trained naval architect, Sau Weng also held various roles at leading classification society Lloyd’s Register, including a period in a leadership role in its Asian consultancy arm.

As Head of APAC, Sau Weng will be responsible for steering all of RightShip’s APAC operations, with a focus on leading regional customer engagement and providing best-in-class solutions for customers across the region.

Speaking on his appointment, Sau Weng said: “I am extremely pleased to join RightShip at what is clearly a pivotal moment for the Asia-Pacific region and the shipping industry as a whole. This is an exciting opportunity to help in RightShip’s mission to drive up shipping standards for our customers and foster meaningful relationships as owners place a greater emphasis on safety, seafarer welfare and the environment.

“As the global COVID-19 pandemic highlights, our sector faces unprecedented challenges in terms of safety and seafarer welfare. I am confident that RightShip can help customers meet these challenges head-on for a sector and region that is fundamental to the world economy.”

Martin Crawford-Blunt, CEO, RightShip, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Sau Weng as our new Head of APAC operations. His expertise and experience of risk management and the importance of strategic relationships marries perfectly with RightShip’s ambitions to deliver more value to our customers, the wider maritime industry and society.

“Singapore is the world’s pre-eminent maritime hub, and we are excited to have a direct presence in such a fantastic maritime community. Sau Weng is exactly the right person for the job in what is a vital time for our sector, as we look to continue to support the industry in raising its standards for safety, environmental sustainability and seafarer welfare.”

