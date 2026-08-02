RightShip and NorthStandard Collaborate to Reduce Duplicate Inspections

[By: RightShip]

RightShip, the maritime industry's leading safety and risk intelligence platform, and NorthStandard, one of the world's leading P&I clubs, today announced a strategic collaboration that will see NorthStandard leverage RightShip's safety and risk intelligence to strengthen its loss prevention service. As part of the collaboration, NorthStandard can request existing RightShip inspection reports through RightShip's secure report-sharing capability, helping to reduce unnecessary duplicate inspections.

Developed in close collaboration with Orion Reederei, a dry bulk ship management company, whose participation helped test the operating model and demonstrate how trusted inspection information can be reused to reduce unnecessary burden.

Andrew Roberts, Executive Director, EMEA & Americas, RightShip, said: "NorthStandard shares our belief that better safety and risk outcomes depend on making trusted information easier to use across the maritime value chain. Through this collaboration, NorthStandard will use RightShip's safety and risk intelligence to enhance loss prevention and improve visibility of risk across its portfolio. Secure inspection report sharing is an important part of that, helping reduce duplicate inspections while making better use of inspection information that already exists.”

He added, “This collaboration demonstrates how organisations can work more collaboratively across the maritime value chain to make trusted safety information more accessible, reduce inspection demands on crews and enable better safety and risk decisions.”

Simon MacLeod, Loss Prevention Director, NorthStandard, said: " This collaboration gives us access to trusted safety and risk data that supports initial risk evaluations, strengthens loss prevention and helps us better understand and support our Members.

Requesting Rightship inspection reports ensures we can make better use of existing, high-quality inspection data reducing the need for separate club condition surveys. This minimises duplication of inspections, eases pressure on crews, and supports a more efficient, proportionate and focused approach to vessel assurance. At a time when seafarers face increasing operational demands, this is an important step in supporting safer, more effective vessel operations while maintaining robust risk oversight.”

Why this matters for the dry bulk and general cargo industry Across the dry bulk and general cargo industry, vessel Owners and Managers are frequently required to undergo inspections requested by multiple stakeholders, many of which assess similar aspects of vessel operations. This duplication increases operational disruption, places additional demands on crews and consumes resources that could be better directed towards managing risk.

Reducing duplicate inspections represents an opportunity to strengthen how inspections are undertaken across the dry bulk and general cargo sector by improving consistency, transparency and collaboration.

As RightShip continues to strengthen its inspection framework, the focus is on enabling trusted inspection information to be used more effectively—reducing unnecessary duplication while ensuring inspection effort is directed where it delivers the greatest value to maritime safety.

Christopher Saunders, Chief Maritime Officer, RightShip, said: "The dry bulk and general cargo industry doesn't need more inspections, it needs better use of trusted inspections. At RightShip, we believe inspections should be consistent, trusted and focused on identifying genuine safety risk rather than repeating work that has already been done. That's why we're continually strengthening RightShip Inspections—improving the consistency, transparency and quality of our inspection framework while advocating for greater alignment across the industry, so trusted inspection information can be used more effectively.”

He added, “Our ambition is to help enable more standardised, transparent and efficient inspections across the maritime industry—reducing unnecessary burden for vessel Owners, Managers and crew, while ensuring inspection effort is directed where it delivers the greatest value to maritime safety."

Philipp Reith, Managing Director, Orion Reederei, said: "Owners and Managers routinely accommodate inspections from multiple organisations, many of which assess similar aspects of vessel operations. Reducing unnecessary duplicate inspections benefits everyone. It reduces disruption to vessels and crew, improves operational efficiency and allows inspection effort to focus on the areas that genuinely improve safety. We welcome initiatives that strengthen collaboration and improve standardisation across the industry while maintaining robust inspection standards."