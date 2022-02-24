Resolve Marine Expands SMFF Coverage in the Great Lakes

[By: Resolve Marine]

Resolve Marine, a global leader in specialized marine services, emergency response, salvage, and recovery, today announced an exclusive agreement with The Great Lakes Towing Company (GLT) to provide OPA 90 Salvage and Marine Firefighting (SMFF) services in U.S. Coast Guard District 9. The joint arrangement, effective February 2022, ensures continuity of service for all Resolve Marine clients in Buffalo, Detroit, Lake Michigan, Sault Saint Marie, and Duluth COTPs. Ships with vessel response plans for the Great Lakes COTP zones that are not Resolve Marine clients can also be served under the agreement by contacting Resolve Marine.

Todd Duke, general manager, Compliance Services said, “We are excited to be working with The Great Lakes Towing Company. The joint effort means that Resolve Marine is the only SMFF provider able to list GLT emergency towing assets in vessel response plans, ensuring continuity of service for Resolve Marine clients in the Great Lakes. The combination also allows us to expand response capabilities to our clients in compliance with OPA 90 regulations.”

Resolve Marine has provided continuous emergency maritime response coverage since the inception of OPA 90 and maintains 23 equipment depots−and an extensive network of regional partners−covering all COTPs in the United States and its territories.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.