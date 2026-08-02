Resolve Marine Announces New Tacoma Facility Location

[By Resolve]

Resolve Marine, a global leader in innovative marine solutions, has moved its Pacific Northwest (PNW) facility to a new, strategically positioned location on the Foss Waterway in Tacoma, Washington. The move reinforces the company’s long-term commitment to the region and enhances its ability to deliver rapid, high-quality service to customers across the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

The new waterfront facility address is 700 E D Street, Tacoma, WA 98421. This location provides significant operational advantages, including dedicated dock space, expanded yard capacity, and upgraded equipment to support a growing range of marine services, including marine salvage and environmental response across the region.

Key features include:

- Private dock space and shoreline access for efficient vessel servicing

- Innovative hull cleaning and propeller polishing package for enhanced vessel performance

- Expanded, fenced, and secured outer yard for increased operational capacity

- Increased inventory of emergency response equipment to support rapid deployment

- Upgraded salvage equipment and capabilities to handle complex marine challenges

The facility’s strategic location strengthens Resolve Marine’s ability to support shipping, port operations, offshore industries and government partners throughout the region. Originally established in 2023, the Tacoma facility is also one of the company’s three Marine Service Centers, providing shipyard and husbandry services, commercial diving, vessel and underwater bridge inspections, marine construction, and dredging, repair and demolition services.

“This new facility location represents an important investment in our Pacific Northwest capabilities,” said CEO Joseph Farrell III. “With this enhanced space, greater access to the water, and expanded resources, we are better positioned to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers.”

“Our expanded footprint and upgraded capabilities allow us to deliver faster response times, greater service flexibility, and innovative marine solutions to our customers,” added Facility Manager Chad Kasin. “We look forward to continuing to serve our customers are partners in the region.”