Report Gives Recommendations of Methods for Calculating GHG Emissions

Left: David Cummins, Blue Sky Maritime Coalition President and CEO, Right: Kai Martin Blue Sky Maritime Coalition Measurement and Operational Efficiencies Workstream Lead

[By: The Blue Sky Maritime Coalition]

The Blue Sky Maritime Coalition (BSMC) has released a new report today which provides key recommendations to help standardize approaches to help make greenhouse gas (GHG) calculations consistent, reliable and transparent.

“To understand the full extent of a challenge, it is critical to be able to clearly identify the problem and have accurate and consistent data to understand the depth and scope of what is needed to solve it. This report is an important step to help the North American maritime industry understand how we can work together across industry and government to improve GHG emissions data collection and calculation methodologies,” said David Cummins, BSMC President and CEO. “Having a standardized approach to calculations will provide clear and consistent data, helping us prioritize efforts and have the greatest impact on decarbonization.”

Developed by the BSMC Measurement and Operational Efficiencies Workstream, the report compares available industry GHG inventory assessments to identify opportunities to further improve methodologies and calculations. The three key takeaways from the report include:

Use 2021 as a reference base year for emissions inventory calculations.

Submit comments through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) annual regulatory process.

Develop a guidance document to identify a consistent carbon accounting methodology.

“We undertook this report because we recognized a number of inconsistencies in the GHG emissions reporting that is publicly available. We believe that a standardized approach to GHG emissions calculations can help better align industry and drive solutions to the most pressing decarbonization challenges facing the North American shipping sector,” said Kai Martin, BSMC Measurement and Operational Efficiencies Workstream Lead. http://www.bluesky-maritime.org.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.