Remote Repair Helmet Overcomes Pandemic Restrictions

By The Maritime Executive 11-21-2020 12:17:06

Dominating 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has required businesses to find new solutions to continue their services. When Survival Systems International, Inc. (SSI) experts needed to attend site, this was not possible because of the travel restrictions. RINA provided a solution by supplying SSI with a Kiber helmet, a fully integrated, wearable hardware and software solution for remote assistance.

SSI is an innovative lifeboat manufacturing company providing offshore operators with equipment, instruction, experience, and knowledge to achieve a safe evacuation when an emergency occurs on an offshore installation. The challenge they faced was how to get their experts from SSI in Singapore and America to China to carry out hook repairs on one of its vessels. With travel restrictions in place, the Kiber helmet supplied by RINA was used to enable a local field technician to carry out repairs under close professional supervision by experts in the USA and Singapore. Local support was given in China by a RINA surveyor to help with ensuring the helmet was used correctly and efficiently. RINA further supported SSI with the creation of workflows for this remote repair capability.

The Kiber helmet comprises a headset equipped with a video camera, viewer, headphones, and microphone. The operator can receive realtime advice and instructions from one or more remote experts as well as having documents and text displayed directly on the viewer. RINA promote this technology as a way of not only addressing current challenges with travel, but also to increase the speed at which services can be provided.

Mario Moretti, Asia Marine Senior Director at RINA, said: “We have placed a lot of focus on digitalization and being able to offer remote surveys. The helmet means there is no compromise on the quality or expertise available, just without the need to travel or even, in some cases, for vessels to return to port.”

Mark Beatty, President of SSI, said: “These are challenging times, and this was the first time SSI had worked with the remote survey helmet supplied by RINA. It enabled us to easily communicate and supervise the works from our California and Singapore offices, ensuring a high quality and successful outcome.”

Through the use of the helmet, the local field technician in China received both audio and video support via a secure, reliable network connection, enabling them to carry out the repair even though they did not have the necessary expertise themselves.

Beatty concluded: "COVID-19 has changed how all business has been conducted around the world and we firmly believe our collaboration with RINA has helped us not only adapt to these challenging times but position us well for the future."

