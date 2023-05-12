Regent SSC Design Inspiration for Prime 7 on Grandeur™

Regent Seven Seas Grandeur

Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Reveals Design Inspiration for Prime 7 on Seven Seas Grandeur™ Studio DADO Shares Secrets Behind the Luxurious New York-style Steakhouse Experience in Exclusive Video Interview

Regent Seven Seas Cruises® has revealed the inspiration behind Prime 7, the signature steakhouse aboard Seven Seas Grandeur due to set sail in November 2023. Designed by Studio DADO, the fully re-imagined venue takes its cues from the classic New York steakhouse at the turn of the 19th to 20th century while celebrating design touches and surprises to confirm this is a dining experience very much of the moment. Prime 7 may embrace its roots, but this restaurant is designed to cater directly to Regent’s sophisticated, worldly guests who expect only the finest culinary experiences.

“The culmination of a 30-year heritage of perfection, Seven Seas Grandeur’s Prime 7 is the latest evolution in luxury dining at sea,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Studio DADO’s re-imagined Prime 7 plays into a joyful sense of curiosity and nostalgia with the delicate craftsmanship woven throughout the space. Seven Seas Grandeur redefines the standard of luxury, and the ship’s dining venues are among the most elegant and sophisticated of any luxury cruise brand. We cannot wait to showcase her to our valued guests later this year.”

Prime 7’s captivating design alludes to a bygone era of New York City’s gentlemen industrialists. This unapologetically hearty clientele bestrode the planet for the finest aged beef and a bottle or two of bracing Bordeaux. As a nod to that intrepid spirit, a wall of antique travel cases and black-and-white photography greets guests at the entry, the fine-tooled leather of each bag a badge of honor for the well-traveled diner.

“Regent’s guests are among the hospitality world’s most sophisticated travelers,” says Yohandel Ruiz, who reveals the thinking behind the design of Prime 7 in an exclusive video interview. Ruiz, one of the four Founders of Studio DADO, the Miami-based design practice responsible for the design of the fine dining venues and all the ship’s accommodations, continues: “Our challenge was to create something comfortable, traditional, even classic but in a way that feels fresh, new and unabashedly contemporary.”

Starting in the vestibule, walking through the various spaces of the restaurant feels like a journey home. The entrance space showcases details that recall a traditional streetcar, from wall detailing that looks like gentleman’s belting leather to a glass, lenticular screen above the bar that shows the city of New York growing from the 19th century to today.

Ruiz believes Prime 7 is on par with the first-class steakhouses in New York and Chicago. “Every element of Seven Seas Grandeur’s Prime 7 has been treated as a piece of art - from the stitched ceilings to the whiskey decanters to the fashion-inspired furniture, each detail was hand-selected to transport guests to a familiar time.”

Moving through the restaurant, the aesthetic changes to feel more residential - Persian carpets underfoot, residential-style lighting, and memorabilia in vitrines that disguise server stations and back-of-house areas.

A Modern Menu of Classics

In keeping with the ship’s grounding in Regent’s storied history and heritage of perfection, the menu of is full of guest-favorites, sure to delight any luxury traveler that experiences Seven Seas Grandeur’s Prime 7.

Guests will enjoy mouthwatering appetizers, such as jumbo lump crab cakes with tartar sauce and lemon, Black Angus Beef steak tartare with truffle-beer bread or succulent jumbo shrimp with a citrus cocktail sauce.

The selection of steaks, all USDA prime beef and dry-aged 28 days to ensure the ultimate taste and tenderness, include prime New York strip, porterhouse, and succulent filet mignon, just to name a few. Alternative entrée options vary from indulgent whole Maine lobster, ever-popular Dover sole, and New Zealand double-cut lamb chops, or guests could plump for a sumptuous range of small plates such as spice-crusted seared ahi tuna steak and grilled chicken supreme.

Dessert is truly a treat for those with a sweet tooth, with a decadent 14-layer chocolate mousse cake, a caramel chocolate sundae, cheese plates, fresh seasonal berries with crème anglaise, and more on the menu.

Epicurean Perfection

Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ recently unveiled its Epicurean Perfection program which is featured across The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet™ and offers guests an unrivaled culinary experience - from enjoying Epicurean Indulgence on board with exquisite meals, fine wines and spirits to immersive destination-based Epicurean Explorations ashore. In addition, Epicurean Enrichment provides guests the chance to sharpen their skills in a hands-on cooking class in the Culinary Arts Kitchen or enjoy specially curated Epicurean Spotlight Voyages.

About Seven Seas Grandeur

Inspired by the past and stunningly reimagined for the future, Seven Seas Grandeur will exemplify Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Heritage of Perfection with unrivaled space, unparalleled service, exceptional cuisine, and transformative experiences for guests as soon as they step on board. With a gross tonnage of 55,500 and only 746 guests, Seven Seas Grandeur will provide among the highest space and staff-to-guest ratios in the industry. Designed by the award-winning Studio DADO, her refined style, matchless elegance, and breath-taking beauty will exceed the expectations of discerning travelers. On board, guests will find captivatingly reimagined designs for signature restaurants Compass Rose and Prime 7 among the exquisite dining choices. From the palatial, $11,000-a-night Regent Suite, to the contemporary yet timeless, Distinctive Suites, to the beautifully appointed Spacious Suites, Seven Seas Grandeur features 15 stunning accommodation categories. Seven Seas Grandeur will also be home to a multi-million-dollar art collection, the Pièce de Résistance of which will be a custom designed masterpiece - Journey in Jewels - the first Fabergé Egg to reside at sea permanently. Seven Seas Grandeur’s inaugural season begins in November 2023 and discovers the Mediterranean and the Caribbean with a wonderful range of 18 sailings in the regions, including two transatlantic voyages.

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises®?

Regent Seven Seas Cruises® is the leading?luxury?cruise line, delivering An Unrivaled Experience™ for 30 years. Carrying no more than 746 guests,?the line’s spacious and?stylish?ships?-?Seven Seas Explorer®,?Seven Seas Mariner®,?Seven Seas Navigator®,?Seven Seas Splendor®,?Seven Seas Voyager®?and from?2023?Seven Seas Grandeur™?- form The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet™ and explore more?than 500 immersive destinations globally.?Offering Unrivaled Space at Sea™, guests enjoy?sumptuous?all-suite accommodations,?nearly all with private balconies, which are among the largest at sea, and highly personalized service throughout lavish public areas?and?expansive outdoor?spaces. Unique to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, unlimited complimentary shore excursions are available in every port, making it the?only all-inclusive cruise line.?Voyage fares also include round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al-fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access,?free valet laundry,?gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher. For more?information, please visit?RSSC.com, call 1.844.873.2381 or contact a professional travel advisor. Regent Seven Seas Cruises is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

