Regent Seven Seas Cruises Names Andrea DeMarco President

[By Regent Seven Seas Cruises]

Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced today the appointment of Andrea DeMarco to the position of President, effective January 1, 2023, as part of its robust succession plan.

Having been Regent’s Chief Sales and Marketing Officer since September 2021, Andrea will expand her reporting line to now include revenue management, passenger services, and the company’s international sales operations, as well as provide overall strategic vision for the luxury cruise line.

“I am so incredibly grateful for this opportunity and am honored to be taking the helm at the world’s leading luxury cruise line. Ever since being welcomed into the Regent family in 2021 I’ve been amazed by how strongly the brand is loved by our guests and travel partners, which is a result of the unrivaled talent of our teams at sea and across our global offices,” said Andrea DeMarco. “I look forward to working alongside the best team in the industry and am excited to lead the Company into what is a very bright future, growing The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet with the highly anticipated launch of Seven Seas Grandeur™ in November 2023.”

Andrea succeeds Jason Montague as President, who will serve as Special Advisor to the Company.

“Having worked side-by-side with Andrea for the last 16 months, as well as having been close colleagues for even longer, I am delighted to be passing the baton to someone who I know has the knowledge, skills and experience to take Regent to the next level,” said Jason Montague. “Regent is a truly special family to be a part of. From our loyal guests to our partners in the travel industry, from the team members in our global offices to the crew onboard our ships, I would like to thank each and every one of them for their support and efforts in making us the world’s leading luxury cruise line. I could not be prouder of what we have achieved together.”

Andrea continued, “I thank Jason for all the support and guidance throughout our professional careers together and congratulate him on the outstanding success that Regent has enjoyed under his leadership over the past 8 years.”

Andrea has 20 years of diverse cruise industry experience across multiple areas of the business. She has served as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises since September 2021, during a pivotal time for the cruise line as it resumed operations post-pandemic. Prior to this role, Andrea held various positions of increasing responsibility since joining Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in 2012, including as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications and Environmental, Social and Governance for the Company from January 2020 until August 2021.

She successfully represented the Company to Wall Street since its initial public offering and earned numerous accolades including recognition as the #1 Overall Best Investor Relations Officer in the Leisure sector in the prestigious Institutional Investor All-American Executive Team rankings. Prior to her time at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, she worked in revenue management, corporate financial planning and charter sales at Royal Caribbean Group. Andrea earned an M.B.A. in Finance from Florida International University and a B.S. in Finance from Florida State University.

