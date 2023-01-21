Regent Seas Cruises® Elevates Luxury Levels on Voyages

Regent Seven Seas Grandeur

Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, is launching Upgrade Your Horizon, inviting guests to enjoy An Unrivaled Experience™ with a generous FREE 2-Category Suite Upgrade, up to a Penthouse Suite, when booked between January 9 and March 31, 2023. Guests from the U.S. and Canada can also benefit from the flexibility of booking early with 50% Reduced Deposits.

Travelers will be spoiled for choice with 404 voyages included in the offer, including cruises through May 2025 sailing to Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, Alaska, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific, Canada and New England, the Caribbean and Panama Canal, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and South America.

In addition, Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering generous savings of up to 20% on 16 destination-immersive European voyages.

“We pride ourselves on delivering unrivaled levels of luxury for our guests aboard The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet, as we sail some of the world's most desired ports of call,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our enviable staff-to-guest ratio delivers exceptional service on board, coupled with spacious all-suite, all-balcony accommodation and outstanding culinary experiences as well as highly immersive destination experiences. Guests will take away a lifetime of memories from their Regent voyage.”

Upgrade Your Horizon allows guests to enjoy suites that provide even more space and additional advantages such as a FREE 1-Night Pre-Cruise Hotel Stay when elevated to a Concierge Suite or the enhanced service that comes with a personal butler when staying in a Penthouse Suite.

World Cruises and Grand Voyages are not included in the Upgrade Your Horizon offer.

Upgrade Your Horizon offers discerning travelers the chance to enjoy enhanced luxury and in-suite service levels across 398 voyages departing through May 2025.

Regent’s ever-expanding menu of complimentary luxuries means guests can enjoy a relaxed, pampered cruise vacation, including unlimited shore excursions, roundtrip business class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, in-suite liquor and mini bar replenished daily, entertainment, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry services, gratuities, and ground transfers. Regent Seven Seas Cruises has highlighted a series of captivating sailings included in the Upgrade Your Horizon offer to help guests plan their next cruise vacation with every luxury included. More can be found at RSSC.com/upgrade-your-horizon in destinations all over the world.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.