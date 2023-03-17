Regent Cruises Special Voyages of the World of Fabergé

Peter Carl Fabergé Created Easter Eggs for the Romanov Family

Opportunity for Travelers to enjoy Private Viewing of British Royal Portraits on a 2-Night Pre-Cruise Land Program

Regent Seven Seas Cruises®, the world’s leading luxury ocean cruise line, and Fabergé, the globally revered jewelry Maison, have collaborated to create two new Spotlight Voyages. The two special sailings will bring guests into the world of Fabergé with small group master-class programs, exclusive access to unique and intimate shore-side tours, jeweled egg demonstrations, and fascinating lectures and screenings.

There is also the option to book a special pre-cruise land program in London, including a visit to the Fabergé headquarters, an exclusive shopping experience in Harrods, private viewing of the royal portraits in Westminster Abbey, and more.

The two spotlight sailings, both hosted by the highest of authorities on the Fabergé story, will be on Seven Seas Splendor’s® June 13, 2023, 10-night sailing through Northern Europe, hosted by Archduke Dr. Géza von Habsburg, and on the new ship Seven Seas Grandeur’s July 1, 2024, 10-night sailing around the Mediterranean, hosted by Sarah Fabergé.

“We pride ourselves on offering our guests immersive and culturally enlightening itineraries as well as enriching onboard programming,” said the President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, {Andrea DeMarco. “We are excited to reveal details about our first of two Spotlight on Fabergé sailings, inspired by the allure of the world-renowned Fabergé Maison. Guests will uncover the rich culture and history of the revered brand, enjoying an unforgettable, unrivaled experience that they know to expect from Regent.”

“We are delighted to be able to join Regent aboard their beautiful ships and are very much looking forward to showcasing some of the most enthralling details from Fabergé’s story,” said Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell, Creative Director at Fabergé. “We have put together a captivating program, which will offer unique behind-the-scenes insights into the art of bespoke jewelry design, Fabergé’s cultured history and royal connections, and showcase a selection of treasures from our current collections.”

Spotlight on Fabergé sailings have been created in celebration of the bespoke, hand-crafted Journey in Jewels egg object – the first Fabergé egg to reside permanently at sea – which will be the pièce de résistance of the dazzling art collection aboard the new Seven Seas Grandeur, setting sail in November 2023.

Spotlight on Fabergé with Archduke Dr Géza von Habsburg

The first Spotlight on Fabergé sailing will be hosted by Archduke Dr. Géza von Habsburg, Fabergé’s Curatorial Director and member of the Fabergé Heritage Council. As Director of the Fabergé Arts Foundation, Dr. von Habsburg has curated numerous prestigious exhibitions worldwide.

Before the first Spotlight on Fabergé voyage sets sail from London (Southampton), England on June 13, 2023, guests can purchase an exclusive pre-cruise experience in London. The two-night land program will bring discerning travelers into the world of Fabergé with a visit to the Maison’s headquarters for an exclusive welcome by Creative Director, Josina von dem Bussche-Kessell who will present some rare and one-off creations. There will also be the opportunity to handle and view some of Fabergé’s loose gemstone sourced directly from the largest emerald and ruby mines in the world. The excursion will be followed by a visit to Harrods and an exclusive meal in Mayfair. Guests will also enjoy a private tour of Westminster Abbey led by Lady Penny Mountbatten who represents royal portrait artist Ralph Heimans, whose portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II is on display at the Abbey.

Once on board Seven Seas Splendor, guests will cruise the North Sea, calling at Kristiansand, Norway; Copenhagen, Denmark; Gothenburg, Sweden, and Kiel, Germany, before sailing across the Baltic Sea for stops in Tallinn, Estonia and Helsinki, Finland, disembarking in Stockholm, Sweden.

Regent guests can take advantage of unlimited included shore excursions from an extensive menu of culturally rich programs. In Copenhagen, travelers can enjoy an excursion led by Dr. von Habsburg to Amalienborg to view the Royal Danish Collection before visiting the historic Rosenborg Castle. While in Kiel, Dr. von Habsburg will host a private dinner in the quaint German port town.

Regent’s Spotlight Voyages offer the opportunity to indulge interests with a variety of onboard activities. The presentation program will include the history of Fabergé described by Dr. von Habsburg, while masterclasses will cover some of the fascinating processes of creation, explaining details of Fabergé’s unique pieces and collections. Guests will also learn about the house’s signature enamel process, which brings to life some of Fabergé’s most unique creations and learn what inspired iconic egg objects, before browsing a pop-up Fabergé boutique for a special purchase or even commissioning unique pieces to be created by Fabergé London.

Spotlight on Fabergé with Sarah Fabergé

The second Spotlight on Fabergé sailing will be hosted by Sarah Fabergé on board Regent’s newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur on July 1, 2024. Great-granddaughter of Peter Carl Fabergé and Director of Special Projects at Fabergé, Sarah Fabergé is a founding member of the Fabergé Heritage Council. The 10-night sailing will depart from Rome (Civitavecchia) and cruise the Mediterranean, calling in Salerno, Italy; Taormina (Sicily); Valletta, Malta; Palma de Mallorca; Barcelona, Spain; Provence (Marseille), and Antibes, France before ending at Monte Carlo.

About Fabergé

Fabergé, the world’s most iconic artist jeweler, creates extraordinary jewelry, watches and objets d’art, as well as bespoke commissions for a discerning international clientele. Founded in 1842, Fabergé has been one of the most revered names in jewelry ever since Peter Carl Fabergé created the 50 ingenious Imperial Easter Eggs for the Romanov family between 1885 and 1916.

Fabergé was officially ‘re-launched’ on 9th September 2009, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gemfields Ltd, a world leading supplier of responsibly sourced colored gemstones. Today, Fabergé celebrates ‘A Life in Colour’, taking inspiration from its storied past to create original pieces which capture the Maison’s past, present and future. By painting with the world’s finest colored gemstones, Fabergé explores the art of color through creations which are designed to become future heirlooms. Celebrating the artist jeweler’s concept in today’s luxury world, Fabergé traces its legacy of excellence in creativity, design and craftsmanship to bring about a new era of enchanting and enduring personal possessions and gifts, designed to be worn and treasured by contemporary connoisseurs. Current collections are available online at Faberge.com, in-store at Fabergé boutiques in London and Dubai,

