Reederei F. Laeisz Adopts Sealenic for Real-Time Operational Intelligence

The shipping company Reederei F. Laeisz (RFL) and the maritime technology company Sealenic have entered into a partnership. Sealenic's operational intelligence platform will be used across RFL's fleet of vessels and in its offices on land. The platform is already rolled out across the fleet after a short implementation period.

RFL will use Sealenic’s AI-enabled intelligence tool on 23 of its seagoing vessels consisting of gas carriers, container ships, and car carriers, as well as within its shore teams. On board, it supports masters and senior officers in daily operations and inspections. On shore, it gives fleet operations, HSE, and technical superintendents consistent, real-time, vessel-specific information to guide operational decisions. This ensures that every action is backed by clear, current, and complete guidance.

Sealenic has identified that the only way to keep fleet operations consistent and compliant is to work from a vessel-specific context: knowing exactly where the ship is going, what procedures apply, and which external requirements matter at that moment. Sealenic delivers this by continuously syncing company procedures, real-time vessel data, and the latest external regulatory input for every task at hand.

Crews and shore teams no longer need to reconcile different systems, external sources, and circulars. Each vessel receives clear, localised guidance for the task at hand, so the workflow stays the same but the information behind it is always accurate, connected, and reliable. This improves compliance, reduces risk, and saves time across the fleet.

Harald Schlotfeldt, Managing Technical Director of Reederei F. Laeisz, says: "AI is on everyone's lips. With Sealenic, we have an AI tool that allows fast, targeted and therefore efficient access to all parts of our safety management system, especially on board ships but also on land. This increases process reliability and frees up resources that can be used elsewhere. We are excited to see what other tasks and system integrations we can use Sealenic for in the future and in our constant pursuit of improvement."

RFL has been a development partner of Sealenic since its founding in 2024, testing early product versions and providing systematic feedback for the further development of the platform.

Sebastian Toft, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Sealenic, states: “Reederei F. Laeisz combines two centuries of maritime experience with a modern approach to fleet operations. They saw early how fast operational information is changing and getting more fragmented and complex. They were willing to test new ways to keep vessels aligned with it. That openness made them an ideal development partner, and we’re proud to support their teams across the fleet now."