Record Year for The Port of Helsingborg

Image courtesy of Port of Helsingborg

[By: Port of Helsingborg]

2021 figures are tallied and show that the container volumes exceed the record year 2019's volumes. The total volume of goods by sea increased by over 300 million tons and the number of TEUs * increased by 1000 units. Specialized project cargo also shows record figures compared with 2019, and the ferry traffic has made a strong recovery compared to last year's figures, specifically in the cargo and truck segment.

The logistic demand continues to grow both globally and regionally and at the same time the supply chains are still experiencing disruptions, container shortages continue, and the pandemic is entering its third year. Despite these challenges, the Port of Helsingborg has increased its number of handled TEUs* by 1,000 units and cargo volumes have increased from 7.944 million tons in 2019 to 8.246 million tons in 2021.

- A four per cent volume increase compared to 2019 is generated by increased volumes from existing customers together with new agreements. We can generate these kinds of figures by being flexible, creative, and demonstrating sustainable investments that contribute to more efficient and customer-focused solutions. We aim to be Scandinavia’s most modern port and our business development choices made during the pandemic have had a positive impact and our 2021 figures show that, says Nicklas Romell, CCO at The Port of Helsingborg.

The Port of Helsingborg has not been impacted to the same extent as many other ports when it comes to container shortage, this is due to the relatively balanced flow of import and export. Customers’ needs have been a priority, and this has resulted in growth for segments such as specialized project cargo as demand has been high. A record increase of 684 percent for this type of cargo compared to 2019.

Strong recovery for Forsea

The ferries saw a steady increase both in cargo and truck traffic compared to 2020. The total count of passengers also saw an increase after the restrictions were eased in the latter part of 2021, but the recovery is not as robust as in the cargo and truck segment which increased by eight and 9 percent respectively.

Bulk goods

During the latter part of the fourth quarter of 2021, it was cold in southern Sweden, which led to an increase in bulk handling for pellets used as energy in the district heating system in Helsingborg. The winter of 2020 was relatively mild, and this was reflected in the year’s volumes. Liquid bulk goods have seen an increase compared to 2019 of five percent, while the total volume of dry bulk has decreased slightly during the same period.

Customer focus

The Port of Helsingborg have actively enhanced its business development strategy for a long time and the investments show off in The Port’s volume figures for 2021 with a growth of 300 million tons goods and an increase of 1,000 handled TEUs*.

- We have focused on the opportunities and improved on what our customers have told us. Information about our services is gathered through our Customer Satisfaction Survey that we conduct annually. In the survey, our customers contribute important information about The Port's services, and this gives us a base from which improvement projects are developed. By actively working on the areas of improvement that emerge, we can meet new goals and volumes. During the pandemic, we also kept a close dialogue with our customers to meet existing needs and pin down pain points. says Nicklas.

Outlook

Despite unbalance in the global supply chains, The Port’s operation is based on knowledge, collaboration and a strong contingency plan to keep the supply of goods flowing evenly even through uncertain times. There are no indications at this time that volumes or shipping prices will decrease in the coming months.

- It is stated in our business plan that The Port align with local and regional business development and should take an active part in building prosperity in our community, Nicklas finishes.

* The transport unit Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit, TEU, measures the volume that passes through the port. One TEU corresponds to the volume of a container with the measurements 8x9x20 feet or just over 36.25 m³.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.