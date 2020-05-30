Record Engine Powers World’s Largest Container Ship

The 11G95ME-C10.5 engine was constructed at HSD Engine Co. Ltd. In Korea - picture courtesy HMM By The Maritime Executive 05-28-2020 04:43:54

MAN B&W 11G95ME-C engine – MAN Energy Solutions’ most powerful ever – built on new Mk10.5 platform and set to power series of massive 24,000-teu container ships

HMM, the South Korean shipping company, has launched the first in a series of 12 ultra-large container ships that will each feature individual MAN B&W G95ME-C10.5 low-speed main engines. At 23,964 teu, the HMM Algeciras is the world’s largest container ship and is bound for a working life between Asia and Europe.

While the engine’s power delivery has been adjusted downwards to achieve an optimal fuel consumption, the ME-C Mk 10.5 type is capable of delivering 6,870 kW per cylinder, making it the most powerful engine ever developed by MAN Energy Solutions’ Two-Stroke business. Physically, it measures almost 22 m in length, 18 m in height and 2,230 t in weight.

Wayne Jones OBE – Chief Sales Officer and Member of the Executive Board, MAN Energy Solutions – said: “We closely follow market trends and this opportunity comes at a time when modern shipping is placing new demands on engine developers. Our new engine platform is designed to meet and even exceed such challenges. As we are able to support such a prestigious vessel with this groundbreaking technology and it’s the first in a series of ships, is very positive and important for us.”

The MAN B&W 11G95ME-C engine has been built on a new Mk 10.5 platform, representing an update of its Mk 9.5 predecessor with improvements in performance, fuel consumption, emissions and cylinder condition. Among other features, the platform/engine comes equipped with MAN Energy Solutions’ new fuel-booster injection valve (FBIV), and top-controlled exhaust valve (TCEV). The HMM Algeciras will enjoy a reduction of 51% in CO 2 emissions, compared with previous generations of container vessels, with the help of the new engine.

Bjarne Foldager – Senior Vice President, Head of Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions – said: “The market has been asking for an engine with the capability to handle the propulsion of today’s gigantic containerships and we feel that this new platform delivers in every technical regard. It is truly pleasing that it has proven itself aboard such a noteworthy vessel.”

The HMM Algeciras was recently launched at the Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) Okpo shipyard in Geoje, Korea. The newbuilding measures 400 meters in length and 61 meters in beam, and was ordered in August 2018 as part an order for 12 ultra-large container ships. DSME will ultimately construct seven such vessels with fellow South Korean building giant, Samsung Heavy Industries, taking care of the remainder. All twelve vessels are scheduled for delivery during 2020.

HSD Engine Co. Ltd. built the new engine in South Korea. The vessel is equipped with a hybrid version of an exhaust-gas scrubber that can run with both open and closed circuits, enabling compliance with IMO 2020 fuel regulations.

HMM Algeciras - picture courtesy YICT

