Randive, Inc. Introduces the Future of Underwater Inspections

By The Maritime Executive 12-07-2020 09:07:00

Due to the ongoing worldwide health crisis, access to all maritime vessels, marine facilities and waterfront worksites has become extremely difficult with travel being more restrictive than ever before. In response to these ongoing challenges, Randive, Inc. has developed a safer more economical solution for our clients’ underwater inspection needs and requirements. Recently developed and successfully field tested, we are pleased to introduce L.O.U.I.S. which is our acronym for Live Off-site Underwater Inspection Services. L.O.U.I.S. is a service which allows vessel Superintendents, Class Surveyors, Owners, and all other interested parties who wish to or are required to attend an inspection to do so from the safety and convenience of their own home or office. With approval pending by several Classification Societies, L.O.U.I.S. is currently being utilized in our related Class and non-Class dive survey operations.

Randive, Inc. has been performing specialty dive inspection services for over 60 years; and now while utilizing this system these inspections can be viewed anywhere across the globe, LIVE. Attendees will be issued a link 30 minutes prior to the start of the inspection; the live broadcast then can be viewed from either a computer or smart phone. Those in attendance will also have a direct line of communication via an online chat format with the on-site dive supervisor allowing for questions and requests, just as if they were attending in person with real time diver interaction. The inspection can also be witnessed by multiple representatives of interested parties allowing for increased continuity of information in less time and less cost to all involved. An additional benefit of L.O.U.I.S. is schedule flexibility and maximizing time management while having limited personnel availability. In addition, when marine casualties happen and when an emergency inspection is required, a dive team can perform a survey expeditiously by eliminating the delay of international travel for on-site representation; while expediting the decision process for repair remediation and insurance claims.

Please contact Randive, Inc. for additional information regarding this new service or any other questions that you may have regarding our diving services.

