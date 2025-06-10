Rainer Seidl Appointed as New Chief Financial Officer at Everllence

[By: Everllence]

The Supervisory Board of Everllence has appointed Rainer Seidl to the company’s Executive Board, effective September 1, 2025. Seidl will take over the “Finance” division, succeeding Jürgen Klöpffer, who is leaving the company as part of a retirement arrangement.

Gunnar Kilian, Chairman of the Everllence Supervisory Board, said: “Everllence develops decarbonization solutions for the global economy, making it a crucial driver of industrial transformation. To ensure that this development stays financially successful, strategic financial management is key. With his analytical strengths and financial expertise — proven through his successful career at the Volkswagen Group — Rainer Seidl will play a key role in securing Everllence’s continued success in a sustainable manner.

On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I sincerely thank Jürgen Klöpffer for his outstanding contributions to Everllence’s successful transformation since 2020. Under his leadership, the ‘Performance 2023’ structural program was successfully implemented, and the company’s strategic repositioning was advanced. Today, Everllence is a leading provider of industrial decarbonization solutions.”

Dr. Uwe Lauber, CEO of Everllence, added: “Rainer Seidl brings extensive financial expertise, international experience, and a profound understanding of industrial transformation processes. He joins us at an exciting stage, as our company is experiencing dynamic growth and has positioned itself economically strong in recent years. I look forward to working with Rainer Seidl as part of the executive team.”

Rainer Seidl holds degrees in Industrial Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. After studying at the Universities of Applied Sciences in Augsburg and Munich, he began his career at Audi in Ingolstadt, working in factory logistics planning and controlling. In 2007, he assumed the role of Head of Investment Controlling at Audi. In January 2011, he moved to Automobili Lamborghini as Head of Finance. From January 2016, he served as First Vice President Finance at FAW-Volkswagen in China, and from 2019, as Executive Vice President Finance at Volkswagen Group China in Beijing. Since September 2021, he has been responsible for corporate controlling at Volkswagen AG in Wolfsburg.