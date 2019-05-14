Radio Holland Books Order at Royal IHC Shipyard for NavCom Package

Custom-built Cutter Suction Dredgers built at Royal IHC shipyard for the Egyptian Suez Canal Authority (SCA).

By MarEx 2019-05-14 18:24:17

Radio Holland Netherlands (Rotterdam) recently booked an order to deliver a NavCom package to two custom-built Cutter Suction Dredgers built at Royal IHC shipyard. In detail, RH also supplies the navigation sensors to keep the stationary dredgers on position and the supplied AIS (Automatic Identification System) will keep the vessel visible for the shipping traffic in the area.

Kenneth de Grood, account manager in The Netherlands: “We are happy to partner with Royal IHC again for the NavCom on these two dredgers. Royal IHC is globally renowned as a specialized, leading designer and builder of dredging vessels. Important for IHC is the fact that Radio Holland is an independent company and supplier, also able to perform service everywhere with its global network. As the vessels will operate in Egypt at the Suez Canal, it is great that we have Radio Holland offices in Egypt, who can support locally with maintenance of the equipment.”



The equipment package consists amongst others of a mix of Furuno equipment and other equipment brands for VHF, MF/HF, Navtex, DGPS, as well as a Magnetic Compass, SART, EPIRB, Wind, ATEX UHF portable and GMDSS Portable handheld.



Egypt Suez Canal Authority

The Egyptian Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has signed a contract with Royal IHC for the design and construction of the two custom-built 29,190kW heavy-duty rock cutter suction dredgers (CSDs). The vessels will have an overall length of 147.4 meters and provide a maximum dredging depth of 35 metres and they will offer accommodation facilities for 73 people. Equipped with one submerged – and two inboard – dredge pumps, the installed cutter power will be 4,800kW. The CSDs are to be built in The Netherlands and scheduled to be delivered in 2020 and 2021.



SCA manages and maintains the Suez Canal which is a major artery in the international shipping lines and an important source of income for the Egyptian economy. The Cutter Suction Dredgers have been specifically designed in close cooperation with SCA and will be used to maintain and improve the canal that connects the Mediterranean and Red Seas. The dredgers are part of a large newbuilding program within SCA.

