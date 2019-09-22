R85 Million Contract for New Port of Cape Town Workboats

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-22 04:05:28

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) will secure two new workboats by 2022 to boost marine operations at the Port of Cape Town and ensure it is recognized internationally for excellence.

The more powerful workboats are expected to improve the port’s ability to maintain marine operations during challenging weather conditions. The engines will be approximately 20 percent more powerful on the new workboats and the bollard pull will be 80 percent greater as a result of advanced propeller and rudder designs.

The Port of Cape Town presently has two workboats, the Kestrel and the Blue Jay, which have been plagued by breakdowns and technical problems due to their advanced age.

Cape Town Port Manager, Mpumi Dweba-Kwetana, said: “We’ve now concluded the 12-month long procurement process and are in the process of awarding the R85 million contract for the building of the two workboats to the successful bidder with an anticipated delivery date of 2022.

“This is part of the port’s craft replacement strategy through which we are responding to industry calls for a more reliable and efficient fleet of marine craft. Acquiring these new workboats will help to reduce vessel service delays and the overall efficiency and competitiveness of our port.”

Under the port’s Craft Replacement Strategy a request has also been made to bring forward the replacement of two tugs and two launches to 2019/20 instead of 2020/21 in order to meet industry needs.

The port will also be introducing a helicopter service in 2021 to transfer marine pilots onto and off visiting vessels, after the traditional method of using pilot boats has become ill-suited to Cape Town’s more frequent weather-related disruptions and high swell conditions.

