Q-LNG Receives USCG Approval for New LNG Bunkering ATB Designs

By The Maritime Executive 02-24-2020 10:10:00

Quality Liquefied Natural Gas Transport (“Q-LNG”) announced today that it has received United States Coast Guard design basis acceptance and regulatory approvals to move forward with construction on two variants of its current design. The designs, each for a 5,400m3 and 8,000m3 Articulated Tug and Barge (“ATB”), are both variants of the 4,000m3 ATB design currently under construction at VT Halter in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Shane Guidry, CEO, commented, “As an industry leader we are committed to continued support of the cruise and broader maritime industry in North America and abroad. This new project will closely mirror the current vessel under construction by utilizing a significant amount of the design and engineering details, applying all lessons and efficiencies learned from the 4,000m3 ATB. Q-LNG will be able to deliver the follow-on designs in a shorter period of time at a highly competitive price.

By working with current equipment suppliers we are able to leverage efficiencies and ensure competitive pricing, while positively impacting vessel construction, delivery and reliability during operations. Major cruise, tanker and container ship operators are continuing their commitment to build and deliver LNG powered ships to the market, and Q-LNG is ready meet the challenge. We will deliver the safest, most cost effective and most technologically advanced solutions to the maritime industry.”

The Design Basis Letter (“DBL”) approvals from the USCG represent a continuation of Q-LNG’s commitment to developing LNG fueling infrastructure in North America. Q-LNG will own and operate these assets to further provide marine transportation of LNG, a critical component of U.S. LNG infrastructure, to various ports on the Atlantic Coast, Caribbean and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Shane Guidry is also the third generation CEO at Harvey Gulf where he and his team have designed, built, own and operate the largest fleet of US flag LNG service vessels and the 1st LNG marine fueling terminal in North America. The five vessels and fueling facility have been operating for seven (7) years without any incident.

Q-LNG is currently contracted with VT Halter for the construction of America’s first offshore LNG ATB The ATB is being constructed to meet the requirements of US Flag, ABS Class and the International Gas Carrier Code, and is designed to carry 4,000 cubic meters of LNG, with barge having dimensions of 324’ x 64’ x 32.6’ and the tug having dimensions of 128’ x 42’ x 21’.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.