Purus’s Next-Generation CSOVs Join IOMSR Fleet

[By: The Isle of Man Ship Registry]

Two next-generation Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) being constructed for UK based ship owner Purus will go into service under the Isle of Man flag.

The order for the two battery-hybrid CSOVs, which will be delivered by shipbuilder VARD, is part of Purus’ journey towards the decarbonisation of its fleet. Purus is a world leader in providing global energy customers with maritime services for the gas transport and offshore wind industries.

The Isle of Man Ship Registry (IOMSR), which is playing a leading role in the maritime sector’s journey to a zero-carbon future, is providing its expertise and advice during the construction phase. Once in service the CSOVs will be IOMSR flagged.

The hull of the first vessel is being built by VARD in Romania with outfitting, commissioning and delivery to be carried out in one of its yards in Norway, where it is headquartered. The second vessel will be constructed at VARD Vung Tau in Vietnam.

The first CSOV will be delivered in the second quarter of 2025, with the second vessel’s delivery following in the second quarter of 2026. They will have 85 cabins for 120 workers and a maximum speed of 13 knots. A battery hybrid system will prepare the vessels to run with zero emission for periods of time. The design is also methanol ready, providing an additional sustainable fuel option.

The CSOVs have been developed by VARD Design in Ålesund, Norway. Other environmental benefits include a hull design optimised for low fuel consumption and resistance, as well as high operability and comfort.

Cameron Mitchell IOMSR director, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Purus’s next generation CSOVs to our fleet. The new vessels are an important step for Purus on its decarbonisation journey. They also show the direction of travel when it comes to design, with the flexibility of a battery hybrid system, alongside the ability to convert to methanol. We are looking forward to developing a strong partnership with Purus, and to continue to provide our support as it works towards the sustainability aims that we both share.”

The CSOVs are a highly versatile platform for all wind support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, comfort, large storage capacities and superior operability. Other features include a stepless walk-to-work-system with a range of 15 to 30 meters above sea which is suitable for both personnel and cargo transfer.

Purus’s commitment to provide low-carbon vessel solutions to the clean energy industry aligns with the international offshore wind sector’s aims to reduce vessel emissions and fuel burn - driving down the overall carbon footprint of building and operating offshore wind farms.