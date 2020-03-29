Puerto Coronel Installs the First Thermal Cameras of Chilean Ports

By The Maritime Executive 03-29-2020 12:15:11

The third Chilean port launched two thermal cameras last week capable of measuring the body temperature of people entering the terminal. In this way, Puerto Coronel becomes the first Chilean port to incorporate this technology which has been fundamental in the early detection of coronavirus cases in Asian countries.

The devices of the Chinese manufacturer Dahua Technology were installed in the main access and in the logistics center of cargo. They allow the high precision measurement of the body temperature of workers and carriers.

Javier Anwandter, general manager of Puerto Coronel, assured that "our priority now is to be able to keep our operations in a safe way for the health of all workers." Puerto Coronel is the third largest port in Chile, after San Antonio and Valparaíso.

Chile reached 1,300 cases of coronavirus on Thursday and during the week added new preventive measures that have not affected port activity, which for the most part continues to operate normally.

