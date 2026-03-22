PSA Zeebrugge Powers 50% of Electricity Needs With Over 1,800 Solar Panels

[By PSA Zeebrugge]



Today, PSA Zeebrugge unveiled a new installation of close to 1,900 solar panels with an annual capacity of 770 megawatt-hours (MWh). Unlike the usual roof-mounted installations, these panels are mounted vertically on the facade of their warehouses at the port terminal. This installation was completed by Insaver, part of the Luminus Group, and was officially inaugurated by Dirk De fauw, Mayor of Bruges, who symbolically revealed the solar panels to daylight.

This solar energy installation is one of the largest vertical installations of solar panels in Belgium and the total annual solar power generated equals 770 MWh, enough to cover half of the entire terminal's electricity consumption. Overall, this installation saves 101.43 tons CO2, which is equivalent to the annual CO2 emission of 220 Belgian households.

The Mayor of Bruges, Dirk De fauw, who was present at the opening ceremony, commented, "This installation shows how companies in our region are pioneering sustainable solutions. PSA Zeebrugge proves that innovation and climate ambition go hand in hand."



"I am delighted that we are achieving our climate targets for our terminal in Zeebrugge in a creative and highly efficient way," said Dennis Verbeeck, General Manager, Multi-purpose division of PSA Belgium. "Vertical solar panels are not common in Flanders, but we made it work as our terminal’s roof is unable to support the weight of regular solar panels."



"While we already buy 100% renewable electricity, we are investing significantly to meet the Flemish government’s CO2 emission-reduction requirements, while contributing to PSA International’s broader ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions from its own operations and energy use by 2050" explained Francis De Ruytter, Regional Head Sustainability PSA Europe, Mediterranean, and the Americas. "The Flemish government requires companies with an electricity consumption of more than 1 Gigawatt-hour per year to obtain part of that energy from solar panels. With this installation, we are meeting our photovoltaic obligations for the terminal in Zeebrugge, but also for our head office in Antwerp."



Stijn Cuppens, CEO of Insaver, added, "By installing solar panels on its site, PSA doesn’t just reduce energy costs, it also contributes to the further decarbonisation of the electrical grid. At Insaver, we believe in tailor-made solutions, tailored to the specific needs and challenges of each customer. Together with PSA, we have developed an innovative approach that perfectly matches the unique context of their terminal. We are extremely proud to have been able to realize this exceptional installation and to be responsible for its maintenance and performance as a long-term partner."



For the Luminus Group, the PSA project represents an important step in the rollout of its "Electrify2030" program, which focuses on the electrification of the economy and society, the only way to reduce CO2 emissions and strengthen Europe's energy independence.

Grégoire Dallemagne, CEO of Luminus Group, said, "To increase Europe's energy independence, ensure the competitiveness of our companies, and reduce our CO2 emissions, we must focus on the electrification of our economy and society. At Luminus, we have made this our raison d'être: building a CO2-neutral energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services. In this way, we contribute to the preservation of the planet, the well-being of people, and economic progress."



Building a net zero carbon future

PSA is exploring further steps to source 100% of the electricity required by the Zeebrugge terminal from locally produced renewable energy. PSA Belgium's overall objective is to halve its 2019 CO2-emission levels by 2030 and achieve net zero carbon emissions for its own activities and energy use by 2050.

