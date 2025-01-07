PSA Marine and KONGSBERG Partner to Elevate Maritime Harbour Pilot Training

[By: Kongsberg Digital]

Kongsberg Digital and PSA Marine Pte. Ltd. have entered into a strategic collaboration to enhance maritime harbour pilot training, leveraging cutting-edge simulation technology to equip PSA Marine’s harbour pilots with advanced skills to navigate the growing complexities of maritime operations, including autonomous ships and sustainable propulsion systems.

Headquartered in Singapore, PSA Marine provides integrated marine services which are primarily pilotage and towage services, catering to the ports and terminals, oil and gas, shipping, and renewable energy sectors. The company provides essential pilotage service to more than 180,000 vessels annually in the Port of Singapore, ranked as the world's busiest container transhipment hub.

As the maritime industry has evolved with larger vessels, new sustainable propulsion systems, and tighter safety and environmental regulations, PSA Marine recognized the need for advanced training to keep ahead of the changes while ensuring greater precision and navigational safety. The partnership between PSA Marine and Kongsberg Digital, a global leader in maritime simulation technology, plays a pivotal role in this agenda. The Norwegian company, with an office in Singapore, already has a good footprint in the area with prominent organizations utilizing its simulators such as the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Singapore Police Coast Guard (SPCG), Singapore Maritime Academy (SMA) and Center of Excellence of Maritime Safety (CEMS). Together, these companies form a strong ecosystem of KONGSBERG users, which, with experience and research, will lead the change towards a safer and greener maritime future.

PSA Marine is fortifying its training infrastructure with the installation of advanced simulators from Kongsberg Digital in April 2025. The simulator suite will include a state-of-the-art Full Mission Bridge Simulator and a Full Mission Tug Bridge Simulator (Both Class A). These systems would immerse the PSA Marine harbour pilots in hyper-realistic environments, tailored to Singapore’s unique maritime conditions, enabling them to practice critical scenarios such as navigating dense traffic, managing new vessel types, and responding to emergencies—all within a safe, controlled training environment. This will help to elevate PSA Marine’s pilotage capabilities, reinforcing its commitment to maximize port productivity in the Port of Singapore.

Mr. Er Wei Lim, Managing Director at PSA Marine, commented:

"We are excited to partner with KONGSBERG to fortify our operational and training competencies towards safer and more efficient navigation. The collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence, empowering our people with the advanced technologies and skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape. We look forward to future collaborations to co-create innovative maritime solutions together."

Are Føllesdal Tjønn, Managing Director of Maritime Simulation at Kongsberg Digital, stated:

“We are proud to partner with PSA Marine, an organization that shares our vision for advancing maritime safety and efficiency. Our simulation technology bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical expertise, preparing PSA Marine’s harbour pilots to excel in an evolving industry. Together, we will gain experience and set a new benchmark for maritime pilot training and innovation.”

This partnership exemplifies the shared commitment of PSA Marine and Kongsberg Digital to innovation, safety, and sustainability in maritime operations. By combining world-class technology with PSA Marine’s expertise, this strategic collaboration would boost the robustness of its pilot training and reinforces Singapore’s position as a global maritime leader.