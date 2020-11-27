Prevention at Sea Signs Safety MoU with KPMG in Cyprus

By The Maritime Executive 11-25-2020 06:26:10

Prevention at Sea Ltd (P@S) and KPMG in Cyprus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an aim to jointly design, develop and promote services and products that reduce safety risk to the maritime industry and ensure a safe business environment.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Petros Achtypis, CEO of P@S and Mr. George Tziortzis, Head of Management Consulting at KPMG in Cyprus.

Under the MoU, both companies will work collaboratively to promote mutually agreed projects and initiatives that support the digitalisation of the maritime industry with a focus on safety, efficiency and performance. P@S and KPMG will bring to the industry services and products aiming at minimising safety risks, particularly those associated with human born unsafe acts, as well as continuous compliance and operational excellence.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Petros Achtypis said: “We are extremely proud to be working in alliance with KPMG in Cyprus to develop and promote both existing and new expert maritime services, operational risk assessments and software products. Both companies are driven by determination and passion to make purposeful and significant contributions to the improvement of safety in the maritime industry. It is time two organisations serving the industry from different fields to join forces in making prevention a habit.”

Mr. George Tziortzis commented: “KPMG in Cyprus is dedicated in supporting and promoting data-driven innovation to our communities, clients and ecosystem. We are excited to embark into a collaboration with Prevention at Sea, which will supplement the efforts made to better serve our customers, by enabling us to offer the best solutions that support safer and optimised maritime operations.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.