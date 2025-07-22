Master of Burned-Out Ferry Barcelona V Named as a Suspect

The master of the Indonesian ferry Barcelona V has been named as a suspect in connection with the fire that burned through the vessel last weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, a major fire broke out Barcelona V off the coast of Talisei Island, forcing the passengers and crew to abandon ship into the water.

The captain, named only as "IB," is under investigation because of passenger manifest irregularities and possible non-compliance with emergency procedures during the fire and evacuation, according to local media.

"We are still investigating the possible involvement of other crew members. Evidence collection is currently ongoing. We are continuing to work to ensure this case is completed and submitted to the courts as soon as possible," North Sulawesi Regional Police Senior Commissioner Eko Wimpiyanto told local media.

Video from the scene shows passengers engaging in apparent self-directed evacuation into the water, without use of the vessel's liferafts. At least one passenger told local outlet Kompas that there were not enough lifejackets on board the vessel, and that passengers panicked. The survivors stayed afloat in the water for hours while awaiting rescue.

Two people remain missing, and a search is still under way off the coast of the island of Talisei.

The questions about the manifest stem from the differing passenger counts. Only 280 personnel, including 16 crewmembers, were listed on the official manifest. SAR agency Basarnas recorded the rescue of 575 people from the water, plus three fatalities and two missing - 580 personnel in total. Excess unregistered passengers are a recurring theme in Southeast Asian ferry casualties, notably in the sinking of the Dona Paz - the deadliest peacetime maritime accident of all time.

Transportation Minister Dudy Purwagandhi has asked the police to investigate the details of the manifest for more information. 13 agencies are involved in the post-accident casualty, according to Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs.

"This is no small incident. It's a stark warning for all of us to improve. All parties, from the central government to the regional governments, from regulators to operators, must be of one mind: Maritime safety is paramount," said ministry spokesman Frenky Riupassa in a statement.

