Video: Boater Arrested After “Hit-and-Run” with Famed Aircraft Carrier



Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department responded to reports of a pleasure craft that was sailing erratically and allided with the famed aircraft carrier Midway, which is now a museum ship in San Diego harbor. The incident happened on Friday, July 18, 2025, at approximately 11:54 a.m.

According to a statement from the police, by the time they arrived at the museum ship, the pleasure craft had departed. Surveillance video reviewed by investigators identified the vessel as Offshore Lifestyle, a 65-foot cabin cruiser. In the harbor video released by the police, the boat is seen colliding head-on with the port side hull of USS Midway.

After the collision, the vessel fled the scene and was later located near the Coronado Ferry Landing in San Diego Bay. Officers contacted all seven individuals onboard and identified the vessel’s operator. The police report that they arrested Frank D’Anna, a 40-year-old adult. He was booked and placed in the county jail on charges of violating the Harbor and Navigation Code Boating Under the Influence (BUI), Harbors and Navigation Code Hit and Run, and Harbors and Navigation Code Operating Vessel with BAC Over .08.

USS Midway was the longest-serving aircraft carrier in the 20th century. She was built in just 17 months but missed World War II by one week, being commissioned on September 10, 1945. She saw various duties in the 1950s before being deployed on her first combat mission in 1965, when she was sent to support the U.S. in Vietnam. She remained active in Vietnam, including during the fall of Saigon in April 1975. In 1990, Midway deployed to the Persian Gulf after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and was deployed for the ensuing Operation Desert Storm. She was decommissioned in 1992 and, as of 2004, opened as a museum ship.

Museum officials reported the carrier suffered no damage when it was struck by the pleasure boat. Operations continued as normal.