PowerCon Wins World’s Largest Shore Power Project for Cruise Ships

By being awarded the project in the port of Miami (PortMiami), PowerCon is firmly entering the North American market. To fully support the project moving forward and to increase its focus on the region overall, PowerCon has also established its own local subsidiary, PowerCon USA Inc.



PowerCon has been subcontracted with the delivery of five (5) shore power systems for cruise ships. When finished by the end of the year, the combined system will be the largest shore power system in the world, providing shore-side electricity for cruise ships at Terminal V (Virgin), F (Carnival), A (Royal Caribbean), B (Norwegian Cruise Line) and MSC Cruise Line.



PowerCon looks forward to working with the excellent Prime Contractor and value our on-going partnership with everyone involved. PowerCon is honored to be chosen as sub-supplier for the first shore power project in Miami. The combined project is a major step for PowerCon and once again underlines the company’s market leading position within the shore power industry, especially within the cruise segment.



We want to thank PortMiami for trusting us with this project, and hope that this is only the beginning of a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship of supporting PortMiami in their sustainability efforts. PortMiami is establishing itself at the forefront of pushing shore power with this project, giving a clear signal to the industry and local community, representing a prime example for other ports to follow.

