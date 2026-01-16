PortsToronto Returns to its Roots as the Toronto Port Authority

[By Toronto Port Authority]

After operating as PortsToronto for a decade, the organization that owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and is responsible for stewardship of Toronto's harbour is returning to its roots and will once again be known as the Toronto Port Authority. This rebrand marks a return to its legal name and historic federal identity and signifies a renewed commitment to its legacy as a city builder, economic catalyst for the region and country, and owner and operator of Toronto's national, multi-modal transportation gateways.

This rebrand comes at a pivotal moment. The Toronto region is growing rapidly and Canada is placing new urgency on resilient supply chains, modernized infrastructure and sustainable urban mobility. At the heart of this shift is Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, one of the country's most important urban airports and major contributor to the region's economic dynamism, the Port of Toronto and the Cruise Ship Terminal, all of which are strategically positioned to support growth and strengthen Canada's interconnected infrastructure network.

"Reintroducing the Toronto Port Authority name is more than a rebrand –- it's a powerful affirmation of our foundational purpose and our future vision," said RJ Steenstra, President and CEO, Toronto Port Authority. "We honour our 115-year legacy as a city builder and steward of Toronto's harbour, shaping the waterfront and enabling the city's evolution. As the owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport which provides critical business connectivity and a significant economic engine, as well as the Port of Toronto which plays a vital role in ensuring resilient supply chains through imports of essential materials, the Toronto Port Authority plays a key role in economic growth for the future. This renewed identity reflects our commitment to modernization, sustainability, and public value for Toronto, Ontario, and Canada."

Strengthening a growing regional economy

The Toronto Port Authority's transportation gateways deliver substantial benefits to the region and the country:

• Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport generates approximately $2 billion in annual economic output and supports more than 4,500 jobs, making it a key driver for Toronto's economy.

• Billy Bishop is set to launch U.S. CBP Preclearance in early 2026, facilitating bilateral trade, with additional destinations expected in 2026.

• The Port of Toronto generates more than $460 million in economic activity for Ontario, importing critical materials like steel, cement, sugar, and road salt, securing resilient supply chains for the region.

• Marine shipping through the Port removes more than 51,000 truckloads annually from GTA roads, significantly reducing congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.

• The Port of Toronto Cruise Ship Terminal welcomes nearly 20,000 visitors annually and contributes to a regional $280-million Great Lakes tourism economy, directly supporting Toronto's hospitality, retail and cultural sectors.

• Located 10 minutes from downtown, The Outer Harbour Marina is one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas and holds a Diamond designation in the Boating Ontario Clean Marine EcoRating Program, one of the highest ranking attainable for marinas that follow environmental best practices.

Together, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and the Port of Toronto position Toronto as a truly multi-modal economic gateway. The Toronto Port Authority links Canada's largest city to major North American business centers while delivering diversified, resilient supply lines from Europe, Asia, Central and South America and the South Pacific. This integrated system supports business mobility, ensures the steady flow of essential goods and reinforces the economic foundation of Canada's fastest-growing urban region.

The Toronto Port Authority's integrated assets create a waterfront mobility network that moves people, goods, and visitors in ways few global cities can match. As the only port authority in Canada to own and operate an airport, Toronto Port Authority is uniquely positioned to pilot new approaches to harbour mobility and connectivity--mirroring innovations seen in leading waterfront cities around the world. This multi-modal approach not only drives economic growth and competitiveness but also advances sustainable, integrated urban transportation across the region.

Operating under a federal mandate, the Toronto Port Authority is financially self-sustaining, reinvesting revenues into critical infrastructure, harbour management initiatives, and community programs. This model ensures independent oversight, financial accountability, and decision-making aligned with the public interest.

The rebrand underscores the Toronto Port Authority enduring commitment to long-term planning, responsible stewardship, and balancing commercial activity with environmental protection and community access, preparing Toronto's transportation infrastructure for the next century.

