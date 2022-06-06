Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville Completes $24M in New Infrastructure

The Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville is celebrating the completion of $24 million in infrastructure enhancement projects. The Port received a $10 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant in 2015 initiating big changes in Jeffersonville. All projects were completed in 2022.



The grant provided partial funding for $24 million in infrastructure enhancements that has added four miles to the port’s existing 11-mile rail network. The projects have enhanced and overhauled the railroad infrastructure and intermodal capabilities throughout the entire port. The projects included:

Four miles of additional rail track to accommodate unit train delivery to and from the port, along with two new rail loops connected to the waterfront facility.

Railyard can now accommodate 200 rail cars.

Enhanced unit train handling; new capacity and improved velocity.

Waterfront intermodal facility that more than doubles the capacity of bulk commodities transferred from rail cars or trucks to barges.

The new conveyor belt can run more than 2,000 tons in one hour or one rail car to barge in less than 3 minutes.

Three-acre transload facility that allows cargo to be transferred between trucks and rail cars.

Through a taped video, Governor Eric Holcomb said (in part), “We couldn’t be prouder to welcome (barges) from all over the world carrying millions of tons of cargo every year, supporting tens of thousands of careers and billions of dollars of economic impact. It’s truly what propels our progress. Thank you for your continued commitment to fostering economic vitality through world-class infrastructure and keeping it all flowing so we all can keep growing.” See full video from Gov. Holcomb.



The new infrastructure improvements will increase maritime commerce through domestic barge service. Combined with the two new Ohio River interstate bridges and new heavy haul transportation corridor leading into the port, the region can further attract new cargoes and large-scale industrial projects that require multimodal transportation connections.



“The completion of the TIGER project is the result of the commitment that the Ports of Indiana has to best-in-class infrastructure and making our Indiana network bigger, better, faster,” said Vanta E. Coda II, Ports of Indiana chief executive officer. “This infrastructure will allow our current and future customers to grow for the next 50 years.”

Indiana’s three ports contribute more than $8.2 billion per year to the state economy and support 50,000 Hoosier jobs. Jeffersonville alone contributes $1.8 billion yearly in economic impact and supports 12,137 jobs.



The Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville set a shipping record in 2021, handling 3.22 million tons, up 21.6% compared to 2020. This is the highest annual shipment total since it began operation in 1985. (The second-highest year was in 2015.)



$24 million investment breakdown:

$10 million federal TIGER grant; $3 million private-sector; $11 million Ports of Indiana

