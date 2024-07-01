Port Tampa Bay Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

[By: Port Tampa Bay]

Port Tampa Bay President & CEO Paul Anderson announced today the hiring of Michael Poole, as the new Chief Financial Officer. Poole is a Senior Level Executive with an extensive background as a Chief Financial Officer and a Certified Public Accountant. He has 37 years of professional experience with the last 27 years being in the Maritime industry which has included working with Board of Directors and Executive Management. He has managed Accounting, Finance, Information Technology, and Risk Management functions and led the effort in financing terminal expansion projects through bank and public bond financing.

As Chief Financial Officer, Poole will be responsible for directing and managing the finance, risk management, and procurement departments as well as guiding the financial strength of Port Tampa Bay's overall operation. He will oversee the efficient administration of the port's debt profile and be in charge of the analysis and financial viability of new business opportunities. Additionally, Poole will control Port Tampa Bay's assets, particularly the management of cash and the collection of funds.

"Port Tampa Bay will greatly benefit from the addition of Michael Poole who is a talented and well-respected Chief Financial Officer. Michael’s familiarity with Florida’s seaports makes him an expert who is positioned to build on Port Tampa Bay’s financial strength and growth, including our recently improved rating from Fitch Ratings. We are fortunate to welcome him to our team," said Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay President, and CEO.

Poole most recently worked as the Chief Financial Officer for the Canaveral Port Authority. Prior to that, he served in the same position for the Jacksonville Port Authority. Poole’s experience includes management of accounting, finance, treasury, procurement, risk management, contract negotiations, and Information Technology. He is a recognized and well-respected leader in his field and has a depth of knowledge overseeing the budgeting process for seaports, as well as long-term capital improvement plans. Poole holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of West Florida and is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Government Finance Officer.