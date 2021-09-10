Port of South Louisiana Provides Hurricane Recovery Resource Update

National Guardsmen help distribute aid supplies in Gramercy, Louisiana, Sept. 4 (Oklahoma National Guard)

Hurricane Ida hit the River Parishes area of Louisiana hard, and the Port of South Louisiana reports that the damage in its region "is far heavier than many imagined." The port has released a list of resources for affected residents and maritime stakeholders, reproduced below.

FEMA POD Sites

Ice, water, and MREs are distributed at these sites daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm.



St. John the Baptist Parish:

Wallace Fire Station, 5733 Hwy 18 in Vacherie (Wallace)

REGALA Gym, 200 REGALA Park Rd., Reserve

Garyville Magnet School – 240 Hwy 54, Garyville

St. James Parish:

West Bank Location: St. James High School in Vacherie

East Bank Location: Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Gramercy

St. Charles Parish:

Jerusalem Shriner Center 1940 Ormond Blvd, Destrehan, LA

West Bank Bridge Park 13825 River Rd, Luling, LA 70070

FEMA Disaster Aid

Apply for FEMA Disaster Aid one of the following ways:

Online at disasterassistance.gov

Call 800-621-FEMA (3362) or TTY 800-462-7585

Operation Blue Roof

Operation Blue Roof is run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and provides property owners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until permanent repairs can be made. Sign up at BlueRoof.us or call 1-888-766-3258.

Local Business Resources

Click one of the buttons below to view which businesses are open in St. John, St. James, and St. Charles parishes.

St. Charles Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish

St. James Parish

For state and federal updates regarding Hurricane Ida recovery visit hurricanerecovery.la.gov.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.