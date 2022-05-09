Port of Olympia Offers an Alternative to the Container Logjam

Copyright Nate Burgher Photography, 2022

[By: Port of Olympia]

During its 100 years in operation, the Port of Olympia has seen many different cargoes move across its docks. From forest products to shipping containers to livestock, the port has handled a wide variety of breakbulk and project cargo. Despite the ups and downs of the market over time, forest products have remained a staple at Olympia’s seaport. In fact, in recent years, forest products have been the majority of the cargo moving through Olympia - that is, until late 2021.

When most ports across the nation were backlogged with containerized freight, the Port of Olympia offered a solution to customers who were looking for different opportunities to move their goods. Customers began rethinking the way they shipped their cargo by taking it from container to breakbulk. By offering customers an alternative route for fulfilling their needs, the port began to see demand for diverse cargoes.

Different and unique cargoes require special attention, close collaboration and communication, and enough assets and resources to ensure that they are handled safely and efficiently. The Port of Olympia prides itself on handling challenging and unique cargoes and has a long record of success.

Over the last six months, Olympia has handled many new imports, including jasmine rice, steel pipe, coils and modules. Exports have included hay and repeat cargoes, like dairy cattle and forest products.

With a unique partnership that has proven to benefit shippers, the Port and ILWU Local 47 approach each customer and cargo as a team. The individuals involved in moving the cargo are active in pricing and coordinating cargo movements, guaranteeing that the customer is the priority. This approach has given Port of Olympia a reputation for productivity and trust.

The Port’s knowledgeable team, along with ILWU Local 47, are using creativity and innovation to move cargo efficiently while maximizing storage acreage available for use. In addition to its 76,000 square foot on-dock open beam warehouse, the Port of Olympia has a mobile harbor crane and on-dock rail.

