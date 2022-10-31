Port Of Morgan City Receives $10 Million PIDP Grant for Dock Expansion

[By: The Port of Morgan City]

PORT OF MORGAN CITY, LA – Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $703 million to fund 41 projects in 22 states and one territory that will improve port facilities through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The funding, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and additional Congressional appropriations, will benefit coastal seaports, Great Lakes ports, and inland river ports, helping improve supply chain reliability through increased port capacity and resilience, more efficient operations, reduced port emissions, and new workforce opportunities.

Amongst the awardees was the Port of Morgan City Western Dock Expansion - Phase 3B Project in the amount of $10,000,000. The Project funds the expansion of the Port of Morgan City’s dock by addng 1.6 acres of concrete laydown area and building an additional 8,880-square-foot wharf- relieving platform structure to support a 440’ x 40’ wharf extension. The Project complements “Phase 3A” that was funded by the port and the State of Louisiana and completes all phases of the port’s “Western Dock Expansion” project.

The Port’s West Dock Expansion, a $28 million project, is currently in the Engineering and Design stage. Due to its expected construction costs, the project was divided into two phases, “Phase 3A” and “Phase 3B.” In August 2021, the Louisiana Joint Legislative Committee on Transportation, Highways and Public Works accepted “Phase 3A” into the state’s “Port Priority Program” and agreed to fund $15,000,000 toward the completion of Phase 3A and the Port would provide a $3 million local match. The Port submitted an application in July 2022 to the US Department of Transportation’s “Port Infrastructure Development Program,” requesting $10 million to complete Phase 3B and using the $15 million from the state’s “Port Priority Program” and $3 million local match as an $18 million non-federal match to any federal funding.

Bids were received on the port’s East Dock extension project on October 27, 2022, for a $5 million infrastructure improvement project, which was part of another $5.9 million Louisiana Department of Transportation “Port Priority Program” project at the port’s Terminal Facility. This eastern extension project will increase the efficiency and safety of the transloading of cargo and add another 40,000 ft 2 of concrete cargo laydown area. The contract is expected to be awarded at the port’s next commission meeting on November 14, 2022.

Once the East and West dock expansions are complete, the Port’s marine terminal will offer 1,900 ft of finished waterfront access and a total of 30 acres available for use with 11of those acres on the waterfront.

The Port of Morgan City commissioners and staff would like to express their thanks to Louisiana’s Federal Delegation who have been instrumental in supporting this award, as well as maintenance of the Atchafalaya River, which allows for trade opportunities for the Port and operation of successful businesses who are recipients of government contracts.

The Port of Morgan City, located on the South-Central LA Gulf Coast between New Orleans and Lafayette, LA, at the intersection of the Atchafalaya River and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, offers a multi-modal transportation network with waterway access in 4 directions, a 20’ deep by 400’ wide Congressionally authorized channel from Morgan City south to the Gulf of Mexico, 4-lane U S Hwy 90 (Future I-49), and BNSF & UP Class 1 rail service. The Port has a berth depth of 20 feet and is 20 miles from the Gulf of Mexico which makes it uniquely situated to ship and receive cargo throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. The Port is also home to the United States Coast Guard buoy tender Axe.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.