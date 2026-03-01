Port of Long Beach Starts 2026 Leading Nation in Trade

[By Port of Long Beach ]

The Port of Long Beach kicked off the new year as the nation’s busiest seaport, marking its second-busiest January on record, Port CEO Dr. Noel Hacegaba announced Wednesday during a virtual media briefing.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 847,765 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo containers last month, down 11% from January 2025, which remains the Port’s best January and second-busiest month in its 115-year history. Imports were down 13.1% to 409,818 TEUs and exports rose 0.8% to 99,478 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the Port declined 11.5% to 338,470 TEUs.

“We are leading the nation in trade, and providing a safe harbor in the sea of tariff and trade uncertainty for our customers and the goods movement industry,” Hacegaba said Wednesday during the first of his monthly Supply Chain Insight virtual media briefings. “No matter what happens with cargo volume, the Port of Long Beach has the capacity, infrastructure and workforce to move goods quickly, efficiently and reliably.”

“Our cargo numbers show the Port of Long Beach continues to be the Port of Choice for our customers,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna. “We are well on our way to another busy year for cargo.”

The decline in cargo volume follows a record-setting year of 9.9 million TEUs moved in 2025, when uncertainty prompted shippers to move goods before tariffs and reciprocal tariffs were implemented last spring.

Hacegaba said he anticipates continued uncertainty following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last week declaring two-thirds of tariffs imposed last year under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, unconstitutional.

“While this decision ruled on the legality of the IEEPA tariffs, it did little to remove the uncertainty we’ve seen – and continue to see – across the global supply chain,” Hacegaba said. “Our customers are seeking clarity on whether tariffs already paid will be refunded, and consumers are seeking relief from higher prices.”



