Port of Hamburg Europe’s Best Seaport for Third Time Running

Readers of the trade journal ‘Asia Cargo News’ are convinced of the strengths of the Port of Hamburg. For the third time in succession, it has received the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Award - AFLAS - in the ‘Best Seaport - Europe’ category.



After four awards as 'Best Seaport – Europe’ in 2015, 2016, 2020 and 2021, plus the award as ‘Best Global Seaport’ in 2018 and 2019, this is now the seventh honour for the Port of Hamburg. Anne Thiesen, Representative of Port of Hamburg Marketing, accepted the award at the official prizegiving ceremony. “We are very honoured to be voted ‘Best Seaport in Europe’ for the third time running, which shows that the Port of Hamburg continues to enjoy a high reputation in Asia,” said Thiesen.



Axel Mattern, CEO of Port of Hamburg Marketing, is also delighted about this prize. “To be chosen in these challenging times as the best seaport in Europe is a high honour. It shows that the Port of Hamburg continues to successfully assert itself as a universal port against international competition. This will motivate companies in our port industry to do still better,” he emphasized.



The awards are organized annually by ‘Asia Cargo News’. The 15,000 readers of ‘Asia Cargo News’ and subscribers to its e-News select the winners. The awards are designed to honour leading service providers such as airlines and shipping lines, airports and seaports, as well leading logistics and 3PL companies plus other sector specialists, says ‘Asia Cargo News’. This year the promoters awarded a total of 49 awards in a great variety of categories.



‘Asia Cargo News’ annually lays down the criteria for nomination. After an initial assessment, the top eight companies in each category face a final vote. The four best companies in every category constitute the list for final selection. ‘Asia Cargo News’ is seen as an essential source of information for freight, logistic and supply chain undertakings based in Asia or operating there.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.