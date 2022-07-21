Port of Felixstowe Launches OCEAN a New Online Data Portal

Image courtesy of Hutchison Ports Port of Felixstowe

[By: Hutchison Ports Port of Felixstowe]

Hutchison Ports Port of Felixstowe has launched OCEAN (Online Container Enquiry Analytics Notifications), a new online platform to provide fast and accurate real-time information for customers.

Commenting on the launch, Adam Ramsey, Commercial Director at the Port of Felixstowe, said:

“Global supply chains have been under pressure for the last couple of years and it has been increasingly difficult for shippers to obtain reliable and accurate data on the location and status of their goods. This new service provides a wide range of data and sets a new standard in transparency. It enables port users to track the progress of their goods through the port and to access operational status reports.

“Not every user wants the same information and our team spoke to a wide variety of end users to find out exactly what each wanted. The focus of development has been on human-computer interaction and user experience, providing the right data in a way that is simple to use and delivers on customer needs.”

OCEAN allows port users to track up to 200 containers simultaneously and swiftly. They can refine their search, filtering data that includes estimated vessel arrival times, actual arrival times, when a container is landed, when it is cleared for collection, when it is booked to road haulage or a rail service and what time it departed the port.

In addition to container-specific information, the OCEAN dashboard provides a range of at-a-glance terminal status reports. These include current terminal density in TEU, the progress of vessel unloading/loading, VBS (vehicle booking service) information including slot availability, slots released/used in the past 24 hours and haulier turnaround times.

The new system has been extensively tested by users during its development. New users can access the site and subscribe for free at www.portoffelixstowe.co.uk.

Adam Ramsey added:

“We have already received very positive feedback about OCEAN and do not intend to stop here. Version 2.0 is already under development. Further enhancements and potential integration with customers and 3rd party systems are planned for later this year.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.