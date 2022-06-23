Port Milwaukee Director Appointed to MTSNAC by Secretary Buttigieg

[By: Port Milwaukee]

Port Milwaukee Director Adam Tindall-Schlicht was recently appointed to the Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee (MTSNAC) by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The MTSNAC advises the Secretary, through the Maritime Administration (MARAD) Administrator, on ways to identify and address impediments hindering the effective use of maritime transportation. The MTSNAC comprises leaders from commercial transportation firms, trade associations, state and local public entities, labor organizations, academic, and environmental groups that advise the Secretary on policies to ensure that the U.S. marine transportation system can respond to continual increases in trade.

Port Milwaukee Director Tindall-Schlicht will serve on the MTSNAC during the implementation of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, when addressing supply chains and moving goods to market has never been more important.

“Port Milwaukee is a valued part of municipal government that supports job creation and returns dividends to local taxpayers,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “Milwaukee is a leader on the Great Lakes, and this federal appointment recognizes our success as a freshwater port in moving maritime commerce forward.”

“I am proud to serve on this federal advisory committee and share Port Milwaukee’s best practices to inform maritime operations across the nation,” said Director Tindall-Schlicht, who also serves as President of the Wisconsin Commercial Ports Association (WCPA). “I began my Great Lakes career at the U.S. Department of Transportation, which is why this appointment is so important to me. From addressing supply chain challenges to recovering from the pandemic, this is a critical time in our country and I’m eager to get to work.”

In addition to this new role, Tindall-Schlicht serves as a Commissioner on the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (SEWRPC) and on the Great Lakes Protection Fund – both appointed by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

The MTSNAC will ultimately comprise 22 members from public and private entities and five senior federal employees from various agencies whose purpose is to guide the Secretary of Transportation on matters relating to U.S. maritime transportation, its integration with other segments of the transportation system, and the viability of the U.S. Merchant Marine. Members are nominated through a full and open process published in the Federal Register.

